Some area libraries, parks still closed as damage is assessed

If you’re looking to visit a library or park in the area, it might be difficult to decide where to go as several are still closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte and Sarasota county officials are updating residents on facilities opened — and shuttered — due to the Category 4 storm.

In south Sarasota County, libraries currently open with regular hours are North Port, 13800 Tamiami Trail, and William H. Jervey Jr., 300 Nokomis Ave. in Venice.

“Jacaranda and Elsie Quirk libraries are currently closed pending facility assessments,” Sarasota County spokesman Drew Winchester said. “The Shannon Staub Library is being used for a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center and early voting. Shannon Staub is anticipated to reopen at the conclusion of early voting.”

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Community Director Paul Donnelly said if there is no space to set up a room for early voting at Shannon Staub, it will be moved to a room in Suncoast Technical College North Port, on the same property.

“Voters may have to park in a different area, but they can still rely on voting at their regular precinct,” Donnelly said.

Early voting in Sarasota and Charlotte begins Oct. 24.

The other eight early voting locations sustained minimal damage and voters should visit their normal location,” according to Donnelly.

Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood, are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both the Mid-County and Port Charlotte libraries are closed until further notice pending a damage assessment.

Early voting has been relocated from the Mid-County Library to the Charlotte County Administration Building.

Visit www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov to see updated early voting locations.

“Most parks, recreation centers, preserves, piers, boat ramps and sports fields are currently closed,” Gleason said. “Some buildings and facilities are still being assessed for damage. Hazards remain in our canals and waterways. Debris removal is being planned, but has not yet begun.”

For current information, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Ian.

For a list of parks currently open in Sarasota County, visit https://bit.ly/3yLT54P.