Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bodies of 7-year-old girl, grandmother recovered from burned South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Firefighters say Thursday afternoon they pulled the bodies of two missing people from the rubble after a deadly house fire more than 24 hours earlier. Grieving family members held vigil just outside the burned home on Oswego Trail in South Fulton for most of the day as the search continued.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia WIC benefits go digital with new, loadable card

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health just rolled out what they hope will make Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits more easily accessible. In a new electronic system, shoppers will be able to swipe a loadable e-WIC card at the grocery store, and ditch those paper vouchers after Oct. 23.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

