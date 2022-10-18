Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween activities promise fun for Aurora Public Library District participants
Looking for safe, family-friendly Halloween activities for your children this year? Do you want to show off your costume, but don’t want to trick-or-treat in the cold? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has wonderful events planned for your little ghosts and goblins!. Santori Library, Eola Road Branch, and...
959theriver.com
A Cool Halloween Event for Us Grown-Ups
Hi, this is Leslie Harris. There’s a cool Halloween event happening this weekend, and it’s for adults only. Nightmare on Chicago Street is back, but tickets are selling fast! This is an event for a mature audience, and in fact anyone under 17 must remain with a guardian the entire time.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos
I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.
Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22
There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
Elgin is being transformed this weekend into the scene of a zombie apocalypse. The annual Nightmare on Chicago Street is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Hillcrest High School students create chalk mural outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of south suburban students is using its talents to try to help people heal. The Hillcrest High School art club was outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital Wednesday. They are using chalk to create murals and encouraging messages for patients inside. "Just any random person coming here and seeing this art and having a smile on their face, that just means that they're more calm going into this than they were before," said student Symone Herrera. "Just seeing a couple come out I could tell that they were excited to see the colorful images on the concrete," said artist Jamilah Adebesin Mason. The new artwork has a focus on breast cancer awareness month with a fall theme.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
wjol.com
Sister Jeanne Bessette Postpones Radio Interview Following Meeting With Illinois Nurses Association
WJOL was scheduled to discuss the possible closure of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet with Sister Jean Bessette this morning but the president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home has since declined. Sister Jeanne released this statement to WJOL.
Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted
How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
Hospitalized babies at Advocate Children's Hospital dress up for Halloween
CHICAGO - Are you ready to see the cutest babies ever!?. Advocate Children's Hospital's tiniest patients dressed up for their first ever Halloween!. According to the hospital, the parents of the hospitalized preemies were invited to dress up their babies in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest.
959theriver.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
Oswego athletes’ reunion Sunday, Oct. 23
The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street (Jackson at Polk) in Oswego invites all former Oswego School District athletes, coaches, sponsors, and other sports staffers to their first “School Reunion – Athletics,” to gather to reminisce about the fun they had during their school careers. The...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
thelansingjournal.com
Five-year-old Cannon Walsh draws Lansing’s support as family fights rare, incurable disease
LANSING, Ill. (October 20, 2022) – Turning 5 is a joyful milestone. But for the Walsh family, their son Cannon’s fifth birthday last weekend was both especially joyful and twinged with sadness. Joy because Cannon lived to see another year, and sadness because they don’t know how many birthdays Cannon has left.
‘Support local families in need': Residents oppose $50M plan to relocate Aurora casino
Aurora residents said they oppose a proposal to use city funds to cover some of the costs of moving the Hollywood Casino. Penn Entertainment wants to move the casino from along the Fox River to a new site near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue.
Rummage, bake, sales in Geneva Oct. 27-29
United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, will hold a rummage sale and bake sale October 27-29. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Sale dates and hours are Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m; Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
