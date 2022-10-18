ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

A Cool Halloween Event for Us Grown-Ups

Hi, this is Leslie Harris. There’s a cool Halloween event happening this weekend, and it’s for adults only. Nightmare on Chicago Street is back, but tickets are selling fast! This is an event for a mature audience, and in fact anyone under 17 must remain with a guardian the entire time.
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22

There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hillcrest High School students create chalk mural outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of south suburban students is using its talents to try to help people heal. The Hillcrest High School art club was outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital Wednesday. They are using chalk to create murals and encouraging messages for patients inside. "Just any random person coming here and seeing this art and having a smile on their face, that just means that they're more calm going into this than they were before," said student Symone Herrera. "Just seeing a couple come out I could tell that they were excited to see the colorful images on the concrete," said artist Jamilah Adebesin Mason. The new artwork has a focus on breast cancer awareness month with a fall theme.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Thoughts on change; honored persons saluted

How do we know when we are building a new world? Can we understand when we are in the middle of the process?. We take life one day at a time. Often we have a tendency to think few changes are a part of our lives. We build on the process of routine and see little change. Nonetheless, if we think how our lives have changed, often drastically, we realize many facets of life do change, even within routines, and stubbornness.
BATAVIA, IL
959theriver.com

Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week

The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Oswego athletes’ reunion Sunday, Oct. 23

The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk Street (Jackson at Polk) in Oswego invites all former Oswego School District athletes, coaches, sponsors, and other sports staffers to their first “School Reunion – Athletics,” to gather to reminisce about the fun they had during their school careers. The...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Rummage, bake, sales in Geneva Oct. 27-29

United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, will hold a rummage sale and bake sale October 27-29. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Sale dates and hours are Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m; Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
GENEVA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy