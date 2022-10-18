Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man Gimmick Extended Far Beyond The Wrestling Ring
For the WWF, one of its classic heel gimmicks cost the company a pretty penny. During the late 1980s and 1990s, future WWF Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Man" character became one of the most fondly remembered heels in professional wrestling history -– a wealthy swindler who always finagled a way to come out on top. DiBiase joined the company fulltime in 1987 and he, and his wallet, soon became a prominent part of WWF television.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says They Would Consider Joining Wyatt 6 If Fans Want It
A WWE star says they would consider joining the Wyatt 6 stable if the fans want it. Teases of the White Rabbit created a great deal of buzz with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing at live events in September and QR codes popping up on television. Fans...
‘It was my fault!’ – Mike Tyson says painkillers made him FALL ASLEEP during live interview with Piers Morgan
MIKE TYSON has blamed painkillers for falling asleep during a live TV interview with Piers Morgan. The boxing legend admitted the situation was "a mess" and added: "It was my fault." The ex-heavyweight king's head slumped down as he nodded off when Morgan and fellow presenter Susanna Reid questioned him...
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster
Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Regrets Sending Prayers To Hangman Page
It was a scary moment for everyone involved in pro wrestling last night when "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the ring after landing on his head taking a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." And while it appears Page will be missing some time due to suffering a concussion, early reports have indicated he didn't suffer any other significant injuries, leaving the wrestling world to breathe a sigh of relief.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Receives Latest 5-Star Match Rating From Dave Meltzer
Dave Meltzer has given a rare 5-star rating to a recent match involving a current AEW name. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reviewed the match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX On October 15. El Hijo del Vikingo defended his AAA Mega heavyweight...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Helps Train Logan Paul For Crown Jewel
A WWE Hall of Famer is helping train Logan Paul for his upcoming Crown Jewel showdown with Roman Reigns. In September, it was revealed that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Now, it looks like Paul is...
itrwrestling.com
“Run Up To Roman And See What Happens” – Ex-WCW Star Calls Out Jimmy Smith Over Roman Reigns Comments
Former WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith has made waves with a number of comments since his WWE release, particularly when it comes to the staged nature of WWE programming as compared to unscripted sports. When describing the WWE performers he worked with during his time on Raw, he drew especial ire when talking about Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
wrestletalk.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses WWE-GCW Relationship Rumors
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has addressed the WWE and GCW relationship rumors. GCW star Joey Janela has caused a lot of speculation as of late after promoting WWE Raw multiple times in the past few weeks, while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale raised eyebrows by saying he wants to use guys like Omos in Game Changer Wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms Name & Date Of Next NXT Premium Live Event
With NXT set to host it’s third annual Halloween Havoc event tomorrow night (October 22), the NXT brand looks ahead to the next premium live event. It was reported by Fightful that there had been talk of the next NXT PLE taking place on December 10, which would be the same date as the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
