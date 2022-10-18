Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “Not Happy” Star Missed DX Reunion
Triple H was not happy that DX was not as complete as could be for their 25th anniversary celebrations that took place on Monday Night Raw. On October 10th, Monday Night Raw went off the air with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, and Road Dogg celebrating 25 years of the iconic Attitude Era faction, DX.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Reacts To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels
News of Logan Paul training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has caught the eye of Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s blockbuster collision for the former’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has excited fans ever since it was first confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. Scheduled for Saturday, November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match is expected to wow audiences, if Logan’s two previous WWE outings are anything to go by.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Addresses Jey Uso Being “So Angry”
There is some internal strife within WWE’s Bloodline group with Jey Uso clearly having issues with Sami Zayn and that has led to Zayn addressing the matter during a recent interview. After the leader of The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, made it clear that he wanted...
tjrwrestling.net
Hulk Hogan Offered “Six Figures” To Headline Triplemania
Hulk Hogan last competed in a ring in Mexico back in 1984 but now it has emerged that Hogan was offered a chance to return and main event a huge show for AAA. Hulk Hogan is perhaps the most iconic star in all of wrestling history. The WWE Hall of Famer brought the curtain down on his WWE career with a victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006 but his story was far from finished there.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Caused WWE Legend To Turn Down Announcing Role
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that the fierce reputation of ex-Chairman Vince McMahon led them to turn down a job as an announcer. DDP joined WWE in the summer of 2001 following the closure of WCW that spring. Joining the company in a high-profile feud with The Undertaker, it looked like big things were in Diamond Dallas Page’s future but by the summer of 2002, he was gone.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn’t Want To See The Fiend Return
Bray Wyatt is back in WWE, but there’s one WWE Hall of Famer that doesn’t want to see his alter ego – The Fiend – return to the company. When Bray Wyatt started in WWE about a decade ago, he was more of a regular character that manipulated people and had a “Wyatt Family” by his side. As his career in WWE evolved, he morphed into a new, darker character known as The Fiend.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announces Two New Matches For Crown Jewel
WWE has made two new official additions to their upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. On WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the promotion made it official that Braun Strowman and Omos will be squaring off at Crown Jewel, and not just that, but Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will also have a Steel Cage Match at the PLE.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."
411mania.com
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * WWE Universal Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
tjrwrestling.net
Darby Allin Recalls Crazy Dynamite Match With Jeff Hardy
Darby Allin has opened up on how he expected to end up in hospital due to his intense match with Jeff Hardy earlier this year. Whilst Jeff Hardy now seems to transcend eras in wrestling with his unique style, Darby Allin is considered by many to be his modern-day equivalent. When ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ made the switch from WWE to AEW, it was only going to be a matter of time before the pair would face off inside the squared circle.
tjrwrestling.net
GCW Possibly Working With WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) might have “something going on.”. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE and GCW possibly have “something going on” in regards to a potential relationship between the two. The news follows Janela’s tweet from Monday before WWE Raw that stated:
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Reflects On Best Three Years Of His Career In AEW
Jon Moxley has been All Elite since 2019 and the AEW World Champion has recently said that this has been the best three-year run of his wrestling career. It was announced earlier this month that Moxley signed a new five-year contract extension that will keep the current and three-time AEW World Champion in the company until at least 2027.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Masters Wants WWE Royal Rumble Return
Chris Masters wants to be in the Royal Rumble. Once known as Chris Masters, Chris Adonis wants to make a comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment, and he wants to make that return at January’s Royal Rumble match. Not just that, but Chris Masters also wants to square off against Bobby Lashley in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley Explains What Led To His 2008 WWE Departure
Bobby Lashley left WWE in February 2008 but contrary to popular belief, his departure wasn’t caused by a lack of income. Amongst “other issues”, an opportunity to begin a fighting career was a primary reason for Bobby Lashley leaving WWE in February 2008. This is what ‘The...
