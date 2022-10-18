Read full article on original website
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge
MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Claims They're Related To Bobo Brazil
As the song says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." In fact, it's become something of a running theme, from the Windhams to the Rhodes to the Flairs and beyond, there are plenty of multi-generational wrestling families. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Leon Ruffin took to Twitter to...
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Toni Storm Praises Top AEW Star As Looking Like An Action Figure
Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, but when it comes to the other championship in the women's division it is Jade Cargill who is dominating as the TBS Champion. Cargill is currently undefeated in professional wrestling, and when speaking to Bleacher Report, Storm said, "I'm so impressed with Jade." The two champions have very different backgrounds when it comes to their lives in the business, with the former WWE Superstar having been in the business since her youth, while Cargill actually comes from basketball.
tjrwrestling.net
Hulk Hogan Offered “Six Figures” To Headline Triplemania
Hulk Hogan last competed in a ring in Mexico back in 1984 but now it has emerged that Hogan was offered a chance to return and main event a huge show for AAA. Hulk Hogan is perhaps the most iconic star in all of wrestling history. The WWE Hall of Famer brought the curtain down on his WWE career with a victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006 but his story was far from finished there.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Confirms When His Current WWE Contract Ends
Paired with his memorable WCW undefeated streak, Goldberg created the vicious, passionate character we know him as now with signature expressions and characteristics like targeting someone with a "you're next!" or headbutting doors on the way to the ring. The latter has gotten him into some sticky situations in the past, and Goldberg appeared on the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" to recap the story of when Stephanie McMahon advised him to stop the spectacle. He also specified that his current contract is wrapping up with the company after two more months.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Working Through An Injury
Over the last few years there’s no denying that The Miz has been one of the most consistent Superstars on the WWE roster. The two time WWE Champion is often featured on WWE programming and on the most recent episode of Raw he claimed he to be dealing with a knee injury.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: WWE’s All-Time Mr. Monday Night Raw, Mr. Smackdown, Mr. WWE Pay-Per-View & More
I first started posting my columns here on this site, back when it was known as LordsOfPain.net, in 2008. From 2008 until I left the site in about 2014, I posted the occasional column that was basically a cornucopia of random statistics. When I write, I like to do a lot of research, and a lot of times, that means finding statistics and numbers, usually done to back my arguments and points up. In my research, I’ll often come across stats and numbers that I find interesting, but they don’t relate to what I’m looking up, and they often aren’t enough to mold entire columns around.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Plans For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary in January and it looks like WWE is already putting plans together for a big show. WrestleVotes reports that plans for the event are already in motion and prior to the new regime taking over there was talk of using the Manhattan Center for the show. However, it’s not clear if the new regime still plans to head in that direction.
