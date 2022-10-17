Read full article on original website
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers
For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers.
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda.
Lexington getting its own Monopoly edition
Lexington is getting its own Monopoly edition.
Hank the Horse in running to win 'America's Favorite Pet'
A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America's Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there.
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence.
Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage
Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage ( Town of Jackson Police Department via Storyful)
Few displays hold a candle to Louisville's Jack o'Lantern Spectacular
5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October.
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
Oct. 20: Gardens, mosquitos, and pumpkin spice
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 20, 2022. Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health. Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.
Clark County juvenile dies from infection of brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead
A juvenile in Clark County has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba.
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
Murdaugh Prosecution, Defense spar over evidence, alibi
Defense team says SC Attorney General's haven't turned over all evidence. AG's Office says defense is wrong.
Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22
Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22
Trick-or-Treating with horses in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Halloween is right around the corner which means many children will be trick-or-treating. Many parents nowadays have a variety of safety concerns that may limit or cancel their child’s trick-or-treating experience altogether. Thursday, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) in Lexington provided an...
Lexington’s historic Helm Place up for auction
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every house has a story of its own to be told. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. It’s the former home of Mary Todd Lincoln’s half-sister. Helm Place is described as...
Lexington salon hosts HIV testing event
A Lexington salon hosted a HIV testing event on Tuesday.
Kentucky lawmakers look to tackle underage vaping
Kentucky lawmakers are looking to tackle underage vaping.
Close Senate races in Georgia and Pennsylvania
One of the biggest issues to be decided in the midterms is what party will control the U.S. Senate.
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
