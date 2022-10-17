ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers

For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda

Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington getting its own Monopoly edition

Lexington is getting its own Monopoly edition.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Hank the Horse in running to win 'America's Favorite Pet'

A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America's Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence

Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage

Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage ( Town of Jackson Police Department via Storyful)
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Few displays hold a candle to Louisville's Jack o'Lantern Spectacular

5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Oct. 20: Gardens, mosquitos, and pumpkin spice

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 20, 2022. Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health. Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Murdaugh Prosecution, Defense spar over evidence, alibi

Defense team says SC Attorney General's haven't turned over all evidence. AG's Office says defense is wrong.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22

Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Trick-or-Treating with horses in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Halloween is right around the corner which means many children will be trick-or-treating. Many parents nowadays have a variety of safety concerns that may limit or cancel their child’s trick-or-treating experience altogether. Thursday, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) in Lexington provided an...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington’s historic Helm Place up for auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every house has a story of its own to be told. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. It’s the former home of Mary Todd Lincoln’s half-sister. Helm Place is described as...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington salon hosts HIV testing event

A Lexington salon hosted a HIV testing event on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky lawmakers look to tackle underage vaping

Kentucky lawmakers are looking to tackle underage vaping.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Close Senate races in Georgia and Pennsylvania

One of the biggest issues to be decided in the midterms is what party will control the U.S. Senate.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY

