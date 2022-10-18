Frank Lampard stays loyal to the Everton team from midweek, despite a 1-0 loss at Newcastle. That means Mason Holgate, who failed to come off the bench against Newcastle, will hope to play a role as a substitute here. Patrick Vieira makes two changes however, despite a 2-1 win over Wolves last time out. Jeffrey Schlupp comes out of the starting line-up, and the Eagles will miss Cheick Doucoure due to suspension.So there are opportunities for Jordan Ayew and the captain Luka Milivojevic. Eberechi Eze is looking to continue a run at the England squad for the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate likely to be taking note of his performances over the final four Premier League matches before the mid-season break. Follow live updates and analysis from Goodison Park below: Read More Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sackingPatrick Vieira hopes Wilfried Zaha continues to feel the love at Crystal PalaceThe answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz

29 MINUTES AGO