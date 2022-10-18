Read full article on original website
Top-ranked Busta out of Napoli Cup, Berrettini progresses
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta was eliminated from the Napoli Cup by Miomir Kecmanović on Friday, while home favorite and second-seeded Matteo Berrettini progressed to the semifinals. Busta had to pull double duty on Friday at the beleaguered tournament, where the start of the singles...
Nottingham Forest shocks Liverpool in 1-0 win
Nottingham Forest produced a shock to beat Liverpool 1-0
French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd
PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored his team’s first points after just 54 seconds, then pumped his arms when he assisted on the last score of Friday night's game with a pass that traveled nearly the length of the court. “Wembamania” is sweeping France and everyone is trying...
Vonn's women vs. men race still a dream 10 years on
SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — For all that Lindsey Vonn accomplished in a glittering career, one of the skiing great's dreams has never become a reality — racing against men. At the peak of her career, Vonn announced her plan to compete in Canada in a men’s World Cup downhill at Lake Louise in November 2012.
Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Frank Lampard stays loyal to the Everton team from midweek, despite a 1-0 loss at Newcastle. That means Mason Holgate, who failed to come off the bench against Newcastle, will hope to play a role as a substitute here. Patrick Vieira makes two changes however, despite a 2-1 win over Wolves last time out. Jeffrey Schlupp comes out of the starting line-up, and the Eagles will miss Cheick Doucoure due to suspension.So there are opportunities for Jordan Ayew and the captain Luka Milivojevic. Eberechi Eze is looking to continue a run at the England squad for the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate likely to be taking note of his performances over the final four Premier League matches before the mid-season break. Follow live updates and analysis from Goodison Park below: Read More Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sackingPatrick Vieira hopes Wilfried Zaha continues to feel the love at Crystal PalaceThe answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz
Sakkari onto semis in Mexico, qualifies for the WTA Finals
GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals. Sakkari, seeded fourth, will take on the winner of the late match between Marie Bouzkova...
