Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Falls in Last Game of Season
Fort Scott pulls off the upset in double overtime beating Field Kindley 50-44. The Nado started strong on their first drive of the game taking an early 8-0 lead. Fort Scott answered right back tying the game up at 8-8 and then forcing a Nado fumble to take a 14-8 lead. After giving up 14 unanswered the Nado offense woke up a bit and would answer back with 22 unanswered points of their own. Field Kindley headed into halftime up 30-14.
kggfradio.com
Preview: Field Kindley takes on Fort Scott in Week 8
There is hard-nosed, physical football on the menu for the Field Kindley Golden Tornado in Week 8, as they travel to face the Fort Scott Tigers tonight. The Nado come in at 5-2, while the Tigers are 1-6 on the season. Both teams implement a run-first offensive scheme that is...
kggfradio.com
Preview: Caney Bullpups head to Riverton
The Caney Valley Bullpups put a bow on a very successful 2022 regular season tonight on the road against the Riverton Rams. The Bullpups are a very respectable 5-2 on the season, while Riverton has struggled to a 1-6 record. Although the records seem to favor the Bullpups, Caney Valley...
kggfradio.com
Preview: Cherryvale Chargers battle rival Neodesha Blue Streaks in Week 8 GOTW
Our Week 8 edition of the High School Football Game of the Week brings us to Neodesha as the Blue Streaks welcome the rival Cherryvale Chargers to hostile territory for bragging rights on the last Friday night of the regular season. Cherryvale has encountered a roller coaster regular season en...
kggfradio.com
Caney Rams Riverton In Regular Season Finale
A slow game offensively in the first half for the Caney Valley Bull Pups turned into a blowout, as the Bull Pups blanked the Riverton Rams 36-0 in the regular season finale for both teams. The only score for Caney in the first half came on their first drive, as they marched down the field through the rushing of Jackson Griffin and Aston King. Caney's defense held the Riverton offense to less than 10 yards rushing in the first half; Caney lead 8-0 at the half. The second half produced more of the same, with consistent rushing by Griffin and King; the duo ended up with over 300 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. Ben Matthews, Garrett Watson, and Tanner Hobson also joined in on the rushing attack, Matthews and Hobson added rushing TD's, while the defense pitched the shutout. Caney finishes the regular season 6-2, and 1-0 in the Tri Valley. Caney starts the playoffs with a week three rematch, taking on Eureka Friday night at Caney Memorial Stadium.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
kggfradio.com
Warm Weather Draws Large Crowd at Spooktacular
Hundreds of families and children spent yesterday afternoon in Downtown Coffeyville during this year's Spooktacular event. Area organizations and businesses including KGGF handed out candy and treats to children in costume. The warm weather in the '70s brought a large crowd that formed a line that wrapped through several intersections. Several streets were blocked off for visitors' safety. The event was organized by the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce.
kggfradio.com
Local Organization Awarded Grant For Rural Development
The Community Foundation for Independence is one of the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that was started this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The grant program is a way for rural communities to move forward on local projects that lack capital or other resources. The Rural Champion program provides a one-year stipend to communities and pairs them with a team that will provide training and resources to accomplish the community project.
kggfradio.com
Sedan Chamber of Commerce Sponsors Trunk or Treat
The Sedan Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween trunk or treat in Sedan. On Monday, October 31st at 5:30 bring a big bag to the front of the Courthouse on N. Chautauqua Street. There is a costume contest right before the Trunk or Treat starts. If you would like...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Back In Regular Session
The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners will have a presentation from the Red Cross as well as approvals pending for 2 local businesses’ occupational licenses. Reverend Renita Butler with Friends Evangelical in Independence will conduct the invocation for the Board Meeting this Monday, October 24th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in downtown Independence. A work session with Insurance Brokers, Jim Wright, Public Works Director, and Anne Miller with GIS is slated on the agenda as well. As always the meeting is open to the public and is streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Republican Precinct Committee Members Nominate New County Attorney
The Montgomery County Republican Precinct Committee men and women chose Melissa Johnson as the next Montgomery County Attorney. Johnson is currently an attorney in the KS Attorney General’s Office. Her name has now been forwarded to Governor Laura Kelly who should appoint Johnson to the position. Johnson received a majority vote over local attorney Robert Lattin. Johnson graduated from FKHS and currently lives in Topeka, but said she will be moving to Coffeyville.
kggfradio.com
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
Comments / 0