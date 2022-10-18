Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
New Andy Kim TV ad slams Healey on support for Dobbs decision
Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) uses his third television ad of his re-election campaign to hammer Republican Bob Healey for saying the U.S. Supreme Court “made the right call” in overturning Roe v. Wade. In “Fortunate,” a U.S. Navy veteran and stroke victim, Jenniffer Hernandez, appears on camera and...
New Jersey Globe
House Majority PAC has new TV ad bashing Kean on abortion
A political action committee allied with the House Democratic leadership is up on the air with a new TV ad accusing Republican Tom Kean, Jr. of opposing a woman’s right to choose. The House Majority PAC ad, “Career,” uses an obstetrician dressed in scrubs to chastise Kean as a...
New Jersey Globe
Republican congressional candidates blast Dems on economic issues
At a press conference outside the New Jersey Statehouse today, a collection of five Republican congressional nominees – Bob Healey, Frank Pallotta, Sue Kiley, Paul DeGroot, and Darius Mayfield – took their Democratic opponents to task for failing to rein in inflation and bring costs down in New Jersey.
New Jersey Globe
New Sherrill TV ad punches DeGroot on abortion, inflation
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) is up on the air with a negative broadcast and cable TV ad that attacks her Republican opponent, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot, as being wrong for New Jersey. In “Threat,” Sherrill uses a narrator to paint DeGroot as having no clear plan to...
New Jersey Globe
DeGroot, Pallotta say resource disparity won’t slow them down
In 2018, when Democrats flipped four New Jersey House seats and won control of the U.S. House, a key ingredient to the party’s success was fundraising. Democratic challengers running in longtime Republican districts raised millions upon millions of dollars, creating a “green wave” that helped propel them to victory.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
New Jersey Globe
Pallotta softens stance on abortion, then recants
Republican congressional candidate Frank Pallotta flipped his view on abortion twice today, first saying that he would not support a national abortion ban in Congress and then a few hours later announcing that he would vote for a 20-week abortion ban and a Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Hochul pivots in New York as GOP challenger rises on crime, economic message
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
New Jersey Globe
Spiller, NJEA form new ‘Protecting Our Democracy’ organization
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and the New Jersey Education Association today launched Protecting Our Democracy, an 501 (c)(4) issue advocacy organization that Spiller says will fight to “restore confidence in government and unity in our country.” The organization’s founding donor is the NJEA, of which Spiller is the president.
New Jersey Globe
Supreme Court will hear O’Donnell appeal
The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether the dismissal of an indictment against a former Bayonne assemblyman may stand. Jason O’Donnell had been one of five people charged in a sting operation by the attorney general’s office in 1989. The state’s cooperating witness, tax appeal attorney Matthew O’Donnell, who is not related to the ex-lawmaker, claims he extracted a promise of legal work in exchange for campaign contributions.
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after
