A slow game offensively in the first half for the Caney Valley Bull Pups turned into a blowout, as the Bull Pups blanked the Riverton Rams 36-0 in the regular season finale for both teams. The only score for Caney in the first half came on their first drive, as they marched down the field through the rushing of Jackson Griffin and Aston King. Caney's defense held the Riverton offense to less than 10 yards rushing in the first half; Caney lead 8-0 at the half. The second half produced more of the same, with consistent rushing by Griffin and King; the duo ended up with over 300 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. Ben Matthews, Garrett Watson, and Tanner Hobson also joined in on the rushing attack, Matthews and Hobson added rushing TD's, while the defense pitched the shutout. Caney finishes the regular season 6-2, and 1-0 in the Tri Valley. Caney starts the playoffs with a week three rematch, taking on Eureka Friday night at Caney Memorial Stadium.

CANEY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO