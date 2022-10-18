Lincoln Riley gives firm, defiant response to roughing-the-passer calls which hurt USC

When a coach answers questions in front of the assembled press right after a game, he does not have the benefit of looking at the full game film and being able to make careful observations of plays. He can’t use the coach’s clicker to rewind the tape and break down each play in all its elements and its smallest components.

Once a coach is able to look at the film, he can offer a much more precise and informed verdict on various plays: how well they were executed, how well the opposition scouted out his scheme, and how poorly they were officiated by the Pac-12 refs.

What did Lincoln Riley have to say about the two roughing-the-passer penalties which went against USC versus Utah on Saturday? Find out what he said about that topic and various other USC notes of importance:

IN CASE YOU THINK THERE WAS ANYTHING WRONG WITH EITHER PLAY

OBVIOUSLY THE RULE WASN'T CLEAR ENOUGH FOR PAC-12 REFS

AND YET ...

UNDENIABLY TRUE

IN OTHER NEWS BEYOND THE ROUGHING-THE-PASSER CALLS

THIS IS ALSO TRUE

GREAT GAME REGARDLESS

PAIN

ACCURATE

IMPORTANT

FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH

RESTING THE STARTERS

MORE CONTRIBUTORS

FIGHT ON

ON ERIC GENTRY

ON DALTON KINCAID

VIDEO HIGHLIGHT NO. 1

VIDEO HIGHLIGHT NO. 2

A FINAL REMINDER OF HOW BAD THE ROUGHING CALLS WERE