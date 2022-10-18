Lincoln Riley gives firm, defiant response to roughing-the-passer calls which hurt USC
When a coach answers questions in front of the assembled press right after a game, he does not have the benefit of looking at the full game film and being able to make careful observations of plays. He can’t use the coach’s clicker to rewind the tape and break down each play in all its elements and its smallest components.
Once a coach is able to look at the film, he can offer a much more precise and informed verdict on various plays: how well they were executed, how well the opposition scouted out his scheme, and how poorly they were officiated by the Pac-12 refs.
What did Lincoln Riley have to say about the two roughing-the-passer penalties which went against USC versus Utah on Saturday? Find out what he said about that topic and various other USC notes of importance:
Comments / 0