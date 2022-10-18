ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday

Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
LUBBOCK, TX
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022

If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
LUBBOCK, TX
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 21st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low of 57°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Warm and windy! High of 85°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH. Friday was a warm and sunny day across the South...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture

One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
LUBBOCK, TX
