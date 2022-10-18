Read full article on original website
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
Drive by shooting of 6-year-old, Lubbock woman headed to prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock. Previous court documents said Ramos trafficked marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone stole her drugs in a robbery. Ramos thought the person responsible lived at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to […]
If you could bring back a restaurant from Lubbock’s past, which one would it be?
LUBBOCK, Texas – With a little help from our assignment manager, EverythingLubbock.com combed through the names of roughly 200 restaurants that, over the years, shut their doors in Lubbock. We narrowed down a list of what think Lubbockites of a certain age would find the most impactful. After you...
Overnight crash, Northwest Lubbock with moderate injuries
Lubbock Police said a car crashed into a tree overnight in the 5700 block of 4th Street.
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Traffic backs up after crash on South Loop near Slide, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up after a crash involving “five or six vehicles” on South Loop 289 near Spur 327 on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:59 p.m. One person had minor injuries, according to police. Authorities said the crash was in the westbound […]
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ people told Lubbock Police
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after an accident at an industrial company near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The person who called police said he was “under a crane,” but when police arrived there was no one under any heavy machinery. LPD […]
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
Man shot at by burglary suspect in Lubbock, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man told Lubbock Police officers that he was shot at by a burglary suspect early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of 49th Street, according to a police report. A police report stated that a man went outside to confront a suspect after he was told someone was inside his vehicle. […]
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low of 57°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Warm and windy! High of 85°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH. Friday was a warm and sunny day across the South...
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
