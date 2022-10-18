ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State

A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Announce Commission to Honor Victims of Mass Shooting

Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission in response to the mass shooting that occurred earlier this year at a Tops Friendly Markets location in Buffalo. The Commission will develop and advise on the execution of a plan to site and build a physical memorial in East Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the 10 black residents of Buffalo who died in the racially-motivated attack.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man, police officer accused of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
WEST SENECA, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
BUFFALO, NY
seattlemedium.com

Protests Staged Against Prison Care Package Ban

This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?

A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
HAMBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy