iheart.com
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State
A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Announce Commission to Honor Victims of Mass Shooting
Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission in response to the mass shooting that occurred earlier this year at a Tops Friendly Markets location in Buffalo. The Commission will develop and advise on the execution of a plan to site and build a physical memorial in East Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the 10 black residents of Buffalo who died in the racially-motivated attack.
New York officials call for new restrictions on social media in report on Buffalo mass shooting
New York Attorney General Letitia James called for new laws criminalizing some social media use in a report about how the Buffalo supermarket shooter was radicalized.
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
West Seneca man, police officer accused of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
WHEC TV-10
NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Michael Myers Appears All Over Zillow House in Hamburg, New York
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Williamsville man sentenced for harassment, co-defendant faces trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Williamsville man was sentenced to three-years probation Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second d degree on Aug. 4, 2022. As part of his plea, he was issued a final no-contact order of […]
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member
A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking and stabbing a family member in February 2021.
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
seattlemedium.com
Protests Staged Against Prison Care Package Ban
This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?
A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
Family of UB stabbing victim seeking answers, justice
Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State College student, was a victim that lost his life after being stabbed on University at Buffalo's North Campus on Friday.
3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
