Romeoville, IL

Early Voting for Romeoville Residents

Early voting is available for Romeoville residents at Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Rd., Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week of October 24th. For a list of locations serving all voters, click here.
