ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tesla releases new home charger with universal compatibility – and it offers up to 44 miles of range per hour

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2cGv_0idwpvgM00

TESLA has released a new version of its home charger designed for indoor or outdoor use at houses, apartments, hospitality locations, and workplaces.

The car maker’s power station costs $550 and is compatible with its own vehicles and other manufacturers’ electric models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlQSn_0idwpvgM00
Tesla’s J1772 Wall Connector hanging on an outside parking area Credit: Tesla Motors

Tesla’s updated home charger is called the J1772 Wall Connector and offers up to 44 miles of driving range per hour.

J1772 is designed to be as user-friendly as possible with convenient elements like a 24-foot cable and multiple power settings, Tesla reports.

Tesla says its updated charger can also: “Power-share to maximize existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power and allowing you to charge multiple vehicles simultaneously.”

A J1772 plug is the connector used by all North American all-electric vehicles’ Level 2 charging, except for Tesla.

Tesla owners wishing to use the new J1772 Wall Connector must acquire a $50 SAE J1772 Charging Adapter.

All Tesla vehicle deliveries now come standard with an SAE J1772 adapter.

It’s unlikely that Tesla owners will purchase an adapter if needed with the manufacturer’s cheaper $400 wall charger available.

The J1772 has also been adopted by the Society of Automotive Engineers as the standard Level 2 AC charging plug, Blink Charging reports.

This accreditation is partly due to the connector’s numerous shock-prevention measures for use in rain and other elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2vuf_0idwpvgM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHbpw_0idwpvgM00

Commercial real estate owners interested in purchasing more than one J1772 Wall Connector can refer to Tesla’s Commercial Charging webpage.

The electric car maker recommends that you hire a qualified electrician to install its updated wall connector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fo3dW_0idwpvgM00
Tesla’s updated version of its J1772 Wall Connector Credit: Tesla Motors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrB7a_0idwpvgM00
Close-up of an SAE J1772 electric vehicle charging connector Credit: Tesla Motors

Comments / 10

eddiebob
3d ago

This isn’t the future.. remember that.. you’ll never be able to replace the dependability of a gas engine.. yes, they have their flaws.. but not near as many as an EV.. evs aren’t the future, only weak alternatives to gas power

Reply(5)
7
Max Teo
2d ago

Has anyone try to sell an EV in 10 years, no body wants it and our landfill will be filled to the rim! What a waste of money!!

Reply
3
Related
SlashGear

Polestar 3 Vs Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs Compared

Luxury compact SUVs have been all the rage for the past few years now so it's only logical to see EV makers following the trend. The Tesla Model Y has been out on the roads for a couple years now and serves as the one of the first real entries into the compact luxury EV segment. Priced at over $58,000 for a base model and well over $86,000 with all of the options, it certainly isn't an inexpensive EV. With 21-inch wheels and Tesla's much maligned "Full Self-Driving" capability, it's quite firmly in the luxury EV segment.
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
832K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy