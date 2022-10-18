Tesla releases new home charger with universal compatibility – and it offers up to 44 miles of range per hour

TESLA has released a new version of its home charger designed for indoor or outdoor use at houses, apartments, hospitality locations, and workplaces.

The car maker’s power station costs $550 and is compatible with its own vehicles and other manufacturers’ electric models.

Tesla’s J1772 Wall Connector hanging on an outside parking area Credit: Tesla Motors

Tesla’s updated home charger is called the J1772 Wall Connector and offers up to 44 miles of driving range per hour.

J1772 is designed to be as user-friendly as possible with convenient elements like a 24-foot cable and multiple power settings, Tesla reports.

Tesla says its updated charger can also: “Power-share to maximize existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power and allowing you to charge multiple vehicles simultaneously.”

A J1772 plug is the connector used by all North American all-electric vehicles’ Level 2 charging, except for Tesla.

Tesla owners wishing to use the new J1772 Wall Connector must acquire a $50 SAE J1772 Charging Adapter.

All Tesla vehicle deliveries now come standard with an SAE J1772 adapter.

It’s unlikely that Tesla owners will purchase an adapter if needed with the manufacturer’s cheaper $400 wall charger available.

The J1772 has also been adopted by the Society of Automotive Engineers as the standard Level 2 AC charging plug, Blink Charging reports.

This accreditation is partly due to the connector’s numerous shock-prevention measures for use in rain and other elements.

Commercial real estate owners interested in purchasing more than one J1772 Wall Connector can refer to Tesla’s Commercial Charging webpage.

The electric car maker recommends that you hire a qualified electrician to install its updated wall connector.

Tesla’s updated version of its J1772 Wall Connector Credit: Tesla Motors