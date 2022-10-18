A Dynamic Throwback to ’80s Fashion at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs—And More Must-See Museum Shows in Paris

Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Art Basel makes its debut in Paris
When Paris Fashion Week drew to a close in early October, there was already a sense of anticipation for the inaugural Paris + par Art Basel art fair. As it opens at Grand Palais Éphémère following Frieze London, the art world’s most influential players are back on the Eurostar.
At Antwerp’s ‘Mirror Mirror’ Exhibit, Fashion and the Psyche Intertwine to Probe Notions of Beauty
If fashion’s last several years have been about challenging outdated beauty ideals — whether pertaining to racial, size or gender diversity — the “Mirror Mirror” exhibit may be the artful answer to continuing that challenge, and investigating how we feel about it all. A joint exhibition between Antwerp’s MoMu fashion museum and the Dr. Guislain Museum in Ghent, which holds exhibits on the history of psychiatry in what was formerly Belgium’s first mental asylum, “Mirror Mirror,” which opened earlier this month, looks at how fashion, psychology, self-image and identity intertwine.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalInside Charisse...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Zoë Kravitz Flashed Her Abs In An All-Black Yves St. Laurent Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!
Zoë Kravitz turned heads (and looked effortlessly chic) at the Yves Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in an all-black ensemble. The Batman star, 33, donned a head-to-toe, monochromatic look composed of pieces from the French luxury fashion house as she attended the event at the Jardins du Trocadéro beneath the Eiffel Tower.
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass on the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring 2003—adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
Chanel Brings 90th Anniversary High-Jewelry Collection to L.A.
Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...
Hypebae
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
Meghan Markle Shows a New Side of Her Style in Her Latest Cover
Meghan Markle is showing a different side of her style. The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Variety on Oct. 19, in which she reflects on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and her time in Hollywood. As Markle shares more of her personal life and perspectives since stepping away from her royal duties, it seems she's doing the same with her fashion. Photographed by Ramona Rosales at San Ysidro Ranch, the ethereal cover shoot shows Markle in a series of vibrant colors and prints — a departure from her typical neutral palette.
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Daphne Oz Gets Sleek in Back Midi Dress & Sock Boots for Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition
Daphne Oz continues to showcase her elegant and eclectic style. The chef recently took to Instagram to share a thread of images from her trip to the Big Apple, where she visited Louis Vuitton‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition.” For the occasion, Oz was styled in a monochromatic look that featured an above-the-knee black dress with a plunging neckline and two satin bows on each sleeve while posing in a bright bubblegum-hued room and against an artwork-filled wall with countless abstract clippings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z...
Laila Gohar’s Collaboration With Hay Is a Joyful, Kaleidoscopic Ode to Entertaining
Laila Gohar’s new entertaining collaboration with Hay all began with a self-described “friend crush.” After meeting Mette Hay, the co-founder of the Copenhagen-based furniture and homeware brand, through mutual friends, the two found themselves repeatedly gravitating to each other at social gatherings. “We would see each other at these dinners and try to sit next to each other,” she says, laughing. A friendly relationship soon morphed into a professional one: after a visit to Gohar's studio, Hay asked the artist if she’d like to design something together.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
Stella Maxwell Teaches Us How to Walk in Sky-High Platforms at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show
When you think of Stella Maxwell, it’s possible that the first things that come to mind are glamorous images of the model walking the runways for famous designers, so it may come as a surprise to learn than in real life, the Belgian-born, New Zealand–raised model is actually very down to earth.
Karl Lagerfeld Puts a Fashionable Spin on Skating with New Impala Skates Collaboration
The skating rink is getting a fashion makeover, thanks to Karl Lagerfeld. The late designer’s namesake brand is unveiling its latest collaboration with Australian brand Impala Skate. The duo’s new collaboration mixes Lagerfeld’s chic style with Impala’s whimsically practical approach to its namesake sport. Their limited-edition skates, which retail for $199, feature glossy black PU uppers in a sleek “KL” print, creating a houndstooth pattern in the process. Giving the lace-up style added whimsy are metal lace eyelets, black baseplates and sparkly glitter-infused wheels. However, the set is also decidedly practical. Lagerfeld and Impala’s design is crafted for both indoor and outdoor...
Runway, Red Carpet And Beyond
Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue talks to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino about his career defining moments, show stopping hits, and the importance of pushing boundaries to create a better, more inclusive fashion industry.
Collection
While Tom Ford could not be reached to discuss this collection of menswear (leaving a senior design team to relay background intel instead), the founder’s finely manicured fingerprints were clearly visible upon it. The Tom Ford Ocean Plastic timepieces and Tom Ford big shades were blatant accessories to the prime ready-to-wear event. You could almost detect a headily-spritzed whiff of Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille or Neroli Portofino while considering a collection that delicately advanced the house’s fundamental menswear identity while simultaneously reinforcing it.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
