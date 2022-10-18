Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Albemarle And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Albemarle (ALB), Gray Communications Systems (GTN), Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Interactive Brokers Group and Valero Energy are Successfully Predicting the Price Trend With Artificial Intelligence
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers A.I.-based statistics tools that...
Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.76% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 13.76% to $32.25 on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Wayfair’s last close...
CarMax Stock Is 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 29.93% in 21 sessions from $79.49 to $55.70 at 15:06 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.82% to $14,092.19, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. CarMax’s...
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust, Omega Healthcare Investors, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), SunCoke Energy (SXC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) 0.05 0.84% 9.51% 2022-10-05 23:48:14. 2...
Eagle Point Credit Company, Banco Santander Brasil, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR), BlackRock Multi (BIT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) 10.42 -0.29% 15.79% 2022-10-16 21:13:08. 2 Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)...
Artisan Partners Asset Management, Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW), Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) 26.61 -1.84% 12.97%...
FMC Technologies Stock Bullish By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) rose by a staggering 15.06% in 5 sessions from $9.36 to $10.77 at 14:37 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.82% to $14,092.19, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Gevo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gevo rising 11% to $2.22 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat positive trend trading session today. Gevo’s last close...
Freeport Stock Was 10.11% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Freeport (FCX) rising 10.11% to $32.06 on Friday while NYSE jumped 2.19% to $14,144.05. Freeport’s last close was $29.12, 43.99% below its 52-week high of $51.99. About Freeport. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is involved in mining mineral properties in North America and...
Vanguard Short-Term And Fresenius Medical Care AG On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Vanguard Short-Term, Pacific Biosciences of California, and Alphabet. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
Marathon Oil Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) jumped by a staggering 28.69% in 21 sessions from $21.09 to $27.14 at 21:51 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A., Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU), Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) 4.68 -3.31% 25.64% 2022-10-15 19:15:10. 2 Compania Cervecerias Unidas,...
Aspen Group And Magna International On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Sun Life Financial, and Magna International. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
Extra Space Storage Stock Bearish Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $167.91 to $167.91 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Extra...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Impressive Jump On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) jumping 32.04% to $4.41 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 0% to $0.00. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $4.17, 43.72% below its 52-week high of $7.41. About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical business. It was...
Viking Therapeutics Stock 14.98% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) jumping 14.98% to $3.76 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 0% to $0.00. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $3.55, 49.61% under its 52-week high of $7.05. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
Wayfair Stock Over 13% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.76% to $32.25 at 15:53 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.72% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax (NVAX) jumping 12.72% to $19.36 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.31% to $10,859.72. Novavax’s last close was $17.18, 92.74% below its 52-week high of $236.50. About Novavax. Novavax, Inc. is a biotech company that focuses on vaccine development and...
