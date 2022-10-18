(VIANEWS) – Albemarle (ALB), Gray Communications Systems (GTN), Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO