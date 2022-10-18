Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Futures Slides By 26% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 26.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:50 EST on Saturday, 22 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $4.99. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 96014, 99.99% below its average volume of 6145573863.69. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 21 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at $30,738.64, going up by 3.72% since 2022-10-14 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 77020666, 79.83%...
WTI Crude Oil Bearish or Sideways Momentum Going Forward?
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 8.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Friday, 21 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $85.14. The recent cutback of production by OPEC of 2 million barrels per day seems to have had minimal impact. This shows just how concerned people are about the global economy, as the global economy runs on crude oil. The idea of course being that if there is a lot of economic activity, there will be a lot of shipping and transportation, which of course demands a lot of crude oil.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 20 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at $12,767.41, going up by 3.33% since 2022-10-13 (5 sessions ago). Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.63% up from its 52-week low and 21.63% down...
Natural Gas Deepens Its Losses: (NG) Down By 23% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Thursday, 20 October, Natural Gas (NG) is at $5.34, going down by 23.95% since 2022-09-26 (21 sessions ago). The contract is down about 15% so far this week, despite expectations of cooler weather and more...
Platinum Futures Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Friday, 21 October, Platinum (PL) is $936.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 23323, 99.99% below its average volume of 12910132507.81. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 3.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 21 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,074.35. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.96% up from its 52-week low and 15.86% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:06 EST on Thursday, 20 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at $1.15, going up by 2.51% since 2022-09-26 (21 sessions ago). GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.021% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high....
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 13% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 18:10 EST on Thursday, 20 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at $16,280.22, going down by 13.32% since 2022-09-20 (21 sessions ago). About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.18% down from its 52-week low...
NASDAQ Composite Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 21 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at $10,723.36, going up by 3.89% since 2022-10-14 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 728065667, 88.65% below its average volume of 6416615212.17....
Marathon Oil Stock Over 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 36% in 21 sessions from $21.39 to $29.09 at 15:51 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $14,082.23, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Marathon Oil’s...
CBOE Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 18:12 EST on Thursday, 20 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $29.98, going up by 7.11% since 2022-09-21 (21 sessions ago). Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 103.53% up from its 52-week low and 23.01% down from its 52-week high.
Gold Prices Ready To Make The Jump? – (GC) Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,629.30, going down by 4.33% since 2022-10-09 (10 sessions ago). The yellow metal has been trading within a $1,600 range while the US dollar remains pressured towards the middle...
USD/JPY Rises To 32-year High Amid Rising US Bond Yields: Up By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY is continuing its bullish trend. It gained strong follow-through momentum on the final day. Mid-European sessions see a heightened buying interest, which lifts spot prices up to the 151.00 area or a 32-year high. FXStreet reports that the Japanese yen’s selling bias is not abating despite...
Aspen Group Stock Is 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 22.29% in 10 sessions from $0.33 at 2022-10-11, to $0.40 at 20:27 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend.
CBOE Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 18:12 EST on Thursday, 20 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $29.98, going down by 2.54% since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $30.76 and 6.02% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $31.90.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 31.24% in 21 sessions from $5.09 at 2022-09-26, to $6.68 at 20:40 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.61% to $10,614.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
EUR/JPY Bearish Momentum: 0.808% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8078% for the last session’s close. At 13:13 EST on Saturday, 22 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.63. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.79% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $146.79 and 0.911% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.97.
Silver is Higly Sensitive to The Interest Market But There’s More to it
(VIANEWS) – Silver is highly sensitive to the interest rate markets, and of course has a huge negative correlation to the US dollar. Notice how silver had sucked people into the market all the way up to the 200-Day EMA, near the $21 level, only to collapse on itself yet again.
EUR/GBP Bullish Momentum: 0.759% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:07 EST on Friday, 21 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at $0.88, going up by 0.7592% since the last session’s close. EUR/GBP (EURGBP) Range. Concerning EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.827% up from its trailing 24 hours low...
