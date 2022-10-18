(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 8.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Friday, 21 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $85.14. The recent cutback of production by OPEC of 2 million barrels per day seems to have had minimal impact. This shows just how concerned people are about the global economy, as the global economy runs on crude oil. The idea of course being that if there is a lot of economic activity, there will be a lot of shipping and transportation, which of course demands a lot of crude oil.

