via.news
Natural Gas Futures Is 26% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 26.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $4.99. Although it’s difficult to predict gas prices, it’s important to keep in mind that the global economy is increasing and so is the demand for energy. Moreover, shale gas deposits in the US have recently increased the supply. This will affect the price of gas. Regardless, the natural gas market is still healthy and has a bright future.
via.news
WTI Crude Oil Bearish or Sideways Momentum Going Forward?
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 8.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Friday, 21 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $85.14. The recent cutback of production by OPEC of 2 million barrels per day seems to have had minimal impact. This shows just how concerned people are about the global economy, as the global economy runs on crude oil. The idea of course being that if there is a lot of economic activity, there will be a lot of shipping and transportation, which of course demands a lot of crude oil.
via.news
Natural Gas Deepens Its Losses: (NG) Down By 23% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Thursday, 20 October, Natural Gas (NG) is at $5.34, going down by 23.95% since 2022-09-26 (21 sessions ago). The contract is down about 15% so far this week, despite expectations of cooler weather and more...
via.news
Marathon Oil Stock Over 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 36% in 21 sessions from $21.39 to $29.09 at 15:51 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $14,082.23, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Marathon Oil’s...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 21 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at $30,738.64, going up by 3.72% since 2022-10-14 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 77020666, 79.83%...
via.news
GBP/EUR Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:06 EST on Thursday, 20 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at $1.15, going up by 2.51% since 2022-09-26 (21 sessions ago). GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.021% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high....
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.851% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8514% for the last session’s close. At 14:12 EST on Sunday, 23 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.803% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.02 and 0.9% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.02.
via.news
USD/JPY Rises To 32-year High Amid Rising US Bond Yields: Up By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY is continuing its bullish trend. It gained strong follow-through momentum on the final day. Mid-European sessions see a heightened buying interest, which lifts spot prices up to the 151.00 area or a 32-year high. FXStreet reports that the Japanese yen’s selling bias is not abating despite...
via.news
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 21 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at $3,713.90, going up by 3.65% since 2022-10-14 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 518351950, 77.05% below its average volume of 2259068247.23....
via.news
CarMax Stock Is 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 29.93% in 21 sessions from $79.49 to $55.70 at 15:06 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.82% to $14,092.19, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. CarMax’s...
via.news
GBP/USD May Return To 1.05 In The Year-end, According to ING: 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD trades close to weekly lows of 1.1200. ING economists believe the pair will be back to 1.05 at year’s end. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. GBP/USD is...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 21 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at $10,723.36, going up by 3.89% since 2022-10-14 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 728065667, 88.65% below its average volume of 6416615212.17....
via.news
USD/JPY Falls Below 150.00 – Bear Market Begins Following The 2% Rise Over The Last 21 Sessions?
(VIANEWS) – In the final minutes, USD/JPY fell by three hundred points. This raises suspicions of intervention from Japanese authorities. On Friday, it reached a high of 151.92. This was the highest point since August 1990. It has fallen to 149.50 recently. FXStreet reports that the Bank of Japan,...
via.news
The AUD/USD Daily Low In The Face Of A Stronger USD: 1% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Friday, the AUD/USD pair is under selling pressure and falls further away from its nearly 2-week high of 0.6355. The pair maintained its tone throughout the European session, and currently is flirting with the daily lowest of just under mid-0.6200s. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 31.24% in 21 sessions from $5.09 at 2022-09-26, to $6.68 at 20:40 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.61% to $10,614.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
FMC Technologies Stock Bullish By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) rose by a staggering 15.06% in 5 sessions from $9.36 to $10.77 at 14:37 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.82% to $14,092.19, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Silver is Higly Sensitive to The Interest Market But There’s More to it
(VIANEWS) – Silver is highly sensitive to the interest rate markets, and of course has a huge negative correlation to the US dollar. Notice how silver had sucked people into the market all the way up to the 200-Day EMA, near the $21 level, only to collapse on itself yet again.
via.news
First Majestic Silver Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) jumped by a staggering 29.05% in 21 sessions from $6.54 to $8.44 at 16:06 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $14,082.23, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. First...
via.news
WD-40 Company And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), Consolidated Edison (ED), WD-40 Company (WDFC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
EUR/GBP Bullish Momentum: 0.759% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:07 EST on Friday, 21 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at $0.88, going up by 0.7592% since the last session’s close. EUR/GBP (EURGBP) Range. Concerning EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.827% up from its trailing 24 hours low...
