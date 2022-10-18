ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing gas main work at 1155 Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden on Friday Oct. 21 and Monday Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Kaighn and Sycamore avenues. “If you need...
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground

M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? 47-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey

Andrew Brown was reported missing from the Hilltop section of Gloucester Township last month, authorities said. He was last seen at the residence on Sept. 13, according to Gloucester Township police. He is a 47-year-old African-American male and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County house fire reportedly injures firefighter

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey where a firefighter was reportedly injured. Firefighters were called to the unit block of Bank Street, in the Burlington County town, Thursday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, for the house fire.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m.  "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said.  Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Construction to Cause Road Closure in Magnolia

(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJ Homes will be replacing a sewer lateral ay 336 Evesham Road in Magnolia on Thursday Oct. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Evesham Road between North Albertson and Atlantic avenues. “If you need to travel through...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Intersection Project to Cause Delays in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Rogers-Cipollono Electric will be replacing a damaged pedestrian crossing signal on Haddon Avenue in Camden on Thursday Oct. 20 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on Haddon Avenue between Cooper Plaza and Washington Street. “Since crews will be working...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy