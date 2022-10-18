PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m. "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said. Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO