Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing gas main work at 1155 Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden on Friday Oct. 21 and Monday Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Mt. Ephraim Avenue between Kaighn and Sycamore avenues. “If you need...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting
A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
southjerseyobserver.com
Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground
M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
SEEN HIM? 47-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey
Andrew Brown was reported missing from the Hilltop section of Gloucester Township last month, authorities said. He was last seen at the residence on Sept. 13, according to Gloucester Township police. He is a 47-year-old African-American male and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown...
fox29.com
Burlington County house fire reportedly injures firefighter
BROWNS MILLS, N.J. - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey where a firefighter was reportedly injured. Firefighters were called to the unit block of Bank Street, in the Burlington County town, Thursday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, for the house fire.
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m. "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said. Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...
camdencounty.com
Construction to Cause Road Closure in Magnolia
(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJ Homes will be replacing a sewer lateral ay 336 Evesham Road in Magnolia on Thursday Oct. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Evesham Road between North Albertson and Atlantic avenues. “If you need to travel through...
camdencounty.com
Intersection Project to Cause Delays in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Rogers-Cipollono Electric will be replacing a damaged pedestrian crossing signal on Haddon Avenue in Camden on Thursday Oct. 20 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on Haddon Avenue between Cooper Plaza and Washington Street. “Since crews will be working...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Comments / 0