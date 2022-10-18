ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK’s New Legal Measures to Outlaw Unregulated Crypto

The U.K. government has introduced new legal measures that would regulate crypto ads and ban unauthorized crypto providers from offering services. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Jack Schickler discusses what this means for the crypto industry. Plus, the impact of Liz Truss' resignation on the broader market.
Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?

The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets

"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
Bitcoin Outlook Ahead of Q3 GDP Report

CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses what he's watching for in the world of bitcoin (BTC), including the expected release of the U.S. economy's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon on what to expect from the world of crypto regulation.
Bitcoin Flat as Volatility Hits 2-Year Low and Stocks Rise

With bitcoin unusually quiet at just above $19,000, investors are pondering the implications for the historically high-volatility cryptocurrency. Blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock’s data showed that bitcoin’s 30-day price volatility was at 31%, the lowest in almost two years. At press time bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market...

