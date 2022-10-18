Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
CoinDesk
UK’s New Legal Measures to Outlaw Unregulated Crypto
The U.K. government has introduced new legal measures that would regulate crypto ads and ban unauthorized crypto providers from offering services. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Jack Schickler discusses what this means for the crypto industry. Plus, the impact of Liz Truss' resignation on the broader market.
Britain faces chaos if it scraps EU laws, warns ex-Whitehall legal boss
Tory plans to scrap most EU laws by the end of 2023, to show that Brexit is being delivered, risk causing untold legal chaos and yet more damage to British businesses, according to the former head of the government’s legal service. With the country still reeling from the effects...
CoinDesk
Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?
The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Unseen and underhand: Putin’s hidden hybrid war is trying to break Europe’s heart
Nato planners have always worried about the Storskog border crossing in Finnmark, where Arctic Norway comes face to face with the cold reality of Russia. In Soviet times, the 121-mile frontier was a potential flashpoint. The Red Banner Northern Fleet’s nuclear-armed submarines are still based at nearby Murmansk, on the freezing Barents Sea.
CoinDesk
Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets
"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Outlook Ahead of Q3 GDP Report
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses what he's watching for in the world of bitcoin (BTC), including the expected release of the U.S. economy's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon on what to expect from the world of crypto regulation.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Flat as Volatility Hits 2-Year Low and Stocks Rise
With bitcoin unusually quiet at just above $19,000, investors are pondering the implications for the historically high-volatility cryptocurrency. Blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock’s data showed that bitcoin’s 30-day price volatility was at 31%, the lowest in almost two years. At press time bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market...
Comments / 0