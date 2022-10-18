Read full article on original website
Louisiana pushes to reduce ‘unnecessary’ barriers to employment
NEW ORLEANS – Alyssa graduated in May from nursing school with honors hoping to improve her family’s future. Yet, because of a past offense, the 38-year-old can’t get a job as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), even though Louisiana faces a nursing shortage with more than 6,000 positions open statewide.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Circle K Signs Deal to Sell Weed in Its Gas Stations—Here’s What That Means for Their Louisiana Locations
Pretty soon, you'll be able to buy weed at your local Circle K—legally. Popular convenience store chain Circle K is teaming up with one of the biggest power players in the cannabis production industry to sell weed in its gas stations starting in 2023. According to Thrillest, Circle K...
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem
What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
Louisiana Only Has 1 Billionaire; Think You Know Who?
Forbes just released their annual "400 Richest People in America" list and Louisiana only has one person who qualified. I'll give you a few hints. It's a woman. Her husband was formerly on this list. He was a pretty snazzy dresser; especially during Mardi Gras. Oh, yeah, she's the owner...
MSNBC
Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts
Alex Wagner explains how Louisiana Republicans are trying to change the meaning of "Black" so that legal requirements for considering Black voters in drawing voting districts are easier to evade.Oct. 20, 2022.
NOLA.com
Jeff Landry hits back at Elon Musk's Tesla in Louisiana lawsuit over car dealer rules
Attorney General Jeff Landry has weighed in on a federal lawsuit brought by electric-car maker Tesla against Louisiana's car dealers, arguing that a state law prohibiting direct-to-consumer car sales protects car buyers. The lawsuit from Tesla, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, was filed in the U.S. District Court...
ACLU asks DOJ to investigate Louisiana prisons
The civil rights organization is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate allegations that Louisiana prisons deny incarcerated people access to their attorneys.
