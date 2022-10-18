ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more

Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Apple Insider

Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design

Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269

Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Apple Insider

Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24

In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
TechRadar

Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better

On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Apple Insider

Jony Ive's replacement Evans Hankey is leaving Apple

Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company three years after she was appointed Jony Ive's replacement. "Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across...
Apple Insider

What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update

For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
Apple Insider

Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control

Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
Apple Insider

How to customize the Home app in iOS 16

Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
Engadget

The Morning After: Apple reveals redesigned iPad, M2-powered iPad Pro and new Apple TV 4K

There were rumors of an M2 iPad Pro, but they were just the start of Apple’s announcements yesterday. The company dropped a bunch of new hardware, but let's start with its most powerful new tablet. The iPad Pro ($799), powered by its M2 chip, offers up to 15 percent faster performance than the M1, according to Apple. It also gets WiFi 6E support and a new "hover" experience for Apple Pencil. With a second-gen Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro will detect the peripheral when it's up to 12mm away from the display. Hovering above the display, you’ll be able to preview any mark you want to make before you actually apply it. When you place the Apple Pencil near the Scribble app, text fields will expand automatically. The updated Pro arrives on October 26th.
Apple Insider

Level Lock+ review: Must-have HomeKit smart lock with Apple Home Key support

Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out. Level...
Apple Insider

Apple rumored to be testing macOS for M2 iPad Pro

One of the leading complaints surrounding the iPad is its lack of desktop-class software support. There have been constant calls for Apple to port not just Final Cut Pro, but also a full version of macOS to the iPad. Leaker Majin Bu's sources have shared that Apple is working on...

