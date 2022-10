Loudon County is bidding farewell to a key financial administrator and is ready to welcome her replacement. Tracy Blair, finance director since 2005, announced her decision to retire at a recent Loudon County Commission meeting. County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw has also announced that longtime county employee Erin Rice will be the new finance director upon Blair’s retirement in March. Blair has worked with four different administrations since becoming finance director...

LOUDON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO