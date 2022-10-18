ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Is This Olivia Wilde’s Famous Salad Dressing Recipe? Fans Think They Found Topping Allegedly Beloved by Jason Sudeikis

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458WBg_0idwkmAE00
Olivia Wilde. John Palmer/Media Punch/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images

Delicious answers. The mystery of Olivia Wilde 's alleged salad dressing recipe may have been uncovered by fans on social media.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Relationship Timeline

Read article

The tale of the Booksmart director's homemade condiment went viral on Monday, October 17, after her and ex Jason Sudeikis ' former nanny made claims about the end of their relationship. The former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — split in 2020 after nearly a decade together.

Supposedly, the salad dressing was a focal point in a dramatic confrontation between the exes as Wilde started her relationship with Harry Styles .

The childcare provider, whose name was withheld, alleged that the House alum, 38, made the dish for the "Golden" singer, 28, and was preparing to bring the food to him when Sudeikis, 47, was suddenly infuriated.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the nanny claimed in a lengthy interview with the Daily Mail . "She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you'. And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?' So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

The caretaker alleged the Ted Lasso star was intentionally making his ex late to see Styles. "Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry],'" she claimed. "I said, what salad dressing? He said: 'She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now.' I don't know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, 'She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'"

A Mom First! Olivia Wilde’s Best Quotes About Raising Her 2 Kids

Read article

Wilde and Sudeikis denied the allegations in a joint statement on Monday.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they told Us . “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

While Wilde and Sudeikis denied the tale, fans believe the salad dressing is real — and it has since sparked memes, speculation and hunger pains. "I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car," one Twitter user wrote.

"If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone," another added.

An interested spectator chimed in, "olivia wilde i can forgive you for your pr nightmares if you drop the salad dressing recipe please."

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Quotes About Their Romance Over the Years

Read article

Luckily, internet sleuths discovered Wilde may have revealed her culinary secrets when she appeared on Questlove's Potluck, a Food Network special, in 2020.

The O.C. alum shared what she called "a really simple" recipe for a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes during the virtual show. While the TV segment focused on the fish preparation, her dressing recipe was shared on Food Network's website following the appearance.

Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil

Instructions: In a small bowl, mix the red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and garlic until combined. While still stirring, add 2 to 4 tablespoons a slow steady stream, add 2 to 4 tablespoons olive oil, stirring as you go to emulsify.

For her salmon dish, Wilde recommended topping the dressed greens with kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics

Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
Elle

See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down The Red Carpet In Figure-Hugging Dress

Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Witherspoon, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart...
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Elle

Amal Clooney Wears Strapless Gown In Every Shade of Spring Green

On Saturday night, Amal Clooney and George Clooney stepped out looking stunning as usual as they attended the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Amal was wearing a strapless flowing gown by Del Core from their resort 2023 collection. The bodice and long skirt were created with panels of silk tulle in different green shades, creating an ethereal springtime feeling in the middle of autumn.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

230K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy