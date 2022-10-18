Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers; several youth transferred to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities. According to officials, transporters […]
theadvocate.com
Louisiana completes 'first phase' of moving incarcerated teens to Angola facility
State officials on Wednesday completed what they called the first phase of a plan to temporarily move some incarcerated youth from beleaguered state-run juvenile lockups across Louisiana to a controversial facility on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola. Four youth from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St....
cenlanow.com
Gordon McKernan signs NIL deal with state rushing record holder Trey Holly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Trey Holly, a Louisiana high school running back and the state rushing record holder. Holly, a native of Farmerville, Louisiana, is a senior running back for Union Parish High...
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
West Monroe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana
When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
Natchitoches Times
Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29
The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
KNOE TV8
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, […]
ROAD CLOSURE: LA 838 near Cheniere in Ouachita Parish will be closed on October 22nd
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that LA 838 near Cheniere in Ouachita Parish, La. will be closed to motorists beginning October 22, 2022. The road closure is due to routine bridge maintenance. The closure is expected to last until October 23, 2022.
Comments / 0