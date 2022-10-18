ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

KNOE TV8

Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers; several youth transferred to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities. According to officials, transporters […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
MONROE, LA
High School Football PRO

West Monroe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ouachita Parish High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own

A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana

When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
WEST MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29

The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
KNOE TV8

Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
MONROE, LA

