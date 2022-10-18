Shannon Beador, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and More Real Housewives on Whether They’ve Called Andy Cohen to Complain

Attention Andy Cohen ! Us Weekly hit the press room at BravoCon and asked all the Real Housewives to recall a time they reached out to the producer to complain — about an edit, a shady Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen question, casting decision, etc. — and several ladies admitted to giving him in a ring over the years.

“I did call Andy one time,” Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador said. “And I don't even know what it was to complain about, but [ Flipping Out alum] Jeff Lewis called me the next day and he goes, ‘You text him right now and you apologize. You can't do that.’ And I've never done that since.”

While Shannon’s former costar Vicki Gunvalson admitted she called Andy “every season,” Heather Dubrow said her outreach isn’t about complaining.

“Andy and I have a great relationship. Sometimes we'll talk about the show a little bit, but we talk about our kids, other things and I don’t know — we have a lot of mutual friends,” she explained.

Real Housewives of Potomac ’s Robyn Dixon , Real Housewives of New Jersey ’s Melissa Gorga , Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong all claimed to be the easiest-going Housewife.

“I don’t even have Andy’s phone number!” Robyn said. “I’m probably one of the easiest Housewives in all of the franchises. I go with the flow. I understand, like, I signed up for this job.”

Melissa claimed, “Andy will tell you — I complain the least. And if I do ever have something to say, they know that it’s, like, not typical for me and I'm serious.”

Her costar Jackie told Us : “I am, like, the easiest Housewife ever. I don't complain. I don't complain about editing. I don't complain about anything. I really don’t. I don't take any of this for granted. I'm always happy to be here. I never complain about me. And I'm never late! I am always early.”

Dolores added: “I would never. You don’t call the boss. I used to be a cop. There’s something called the chain of command and I'm the last girl to complain.”

Taylor, for her part, insisted: “I bet you if you ask anyone at Bravo, they would say, including our production company, I never complained. Because I know if you sign up for reality, it's going to be your reality. There's no use in complaining because it's coming out.”

While Andy doesn’t produce shows like Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm or Summer House, he regularly interacts with the stars at their reunions and on WWHL . Lala Kent , Craig Conover and Austen Kroll opened up to Us about their relationships with the Bravo boss and production teams.

“ He reached out to me when Jennifer Lawrence called me the C-word . I dragged her on Twitter and then she sent an apology through Andy and Andy delivered it to me,” Lala told Us , rearing to her 2018 drama with the Oscar winner. “Then we were all good.”

“Our producers get an earful. Well, they used to. We’re better now,” Craig admitted, adding with a laugh, “He’d probably be like, ‘Shut up.’”

Austen noted, “Andy will tell you firsthand that he has nothing to do with these things aren't Housewives , so he'd be like, ‘I don't know what you want me to say, guys.’ He’d be like, ‘Uh, no, that’s the way it goes.’”

Scroll through for how each Housewife responded: