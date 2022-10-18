Read full article on original website
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU at Stanford
Open: Stanford -3 Current line: Stanford -2.5 LAST GAME VS. STANFORD: ASU took down the Cardinal at home last season, 28-10, behind 255 yards on the ground and three forced turnovers. SUN DEVIL SOURCE STAFF PREDICTIONS. Chris Karpman: 31-30 Stanford. Cole Bradley: 21-17 ASU. Noah Furtado: 24-21 ASU. Ethan Ryter:...
WCJB
Gator Insider: State of the program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of the college football season signals a bye for the Florida football team. With a record of 4-3, the Gators have excelled in some areas and come up woefully short in others. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the successes and failures of each unit in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach.
News4Jax.com
Gators Breakdown: Recruiting update with Corey Bender | Cormani McClain, Qua Russaw, OL
With the Gators on a bye week, now is the perfect time to get caught up on the world of recruiting. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (On3, Gators Online) to break down big time targets Cormani McClain, Qua Russaw and James Smith. Also, get Corey’s thoughts on offensive line recruiting and a look-ahead to the 2024 class.
saturdaydownsouth.com
'SEC Nation' destination for Week 9 announced by Laura Rutledge
“SEC Nation” is headed to Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida rivalry clash in Week 9. Laura Rutledge, the host of the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, made the announcement Friday while appearing live on “The Paul Finebaum Show” from Baton Rouge. Rutledge will be joined by Paul...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier evaluates Florida's defense heading into off week
Florida’s loss Saturday at home to LSU dropped the Gators to 4-3 on the season. Billy Napier’s team will be off this Saturday, as it has its bye week. One area in which Napier would like to see his team improve in practice this week and next is defensively.
Florida Football: Defections part of the process for Billy Napier and Gators
Football, like a lot of things in life, is a zero-sum game. For Florida football to win, the other team has to lose. For someone to get snaps, someone else has to sit on the bench. For a coach to be fired, there needs to be someone better to replace him (though that’s easy to do when you are dead last in the country).
Florida commits in action on Friday night
The high school football season stretches on this Friday night, with Florida commits in action again. The regular season continues for members of the Gators 2023 and 2024 recruiting class as they chase a state championship. Swamp247 gives a look at where commits will be in action tonight. 4-star DL...
Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
Lake City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV moves to let developers set parking numbers
Developers might become responsible for setting their own number of parking spaces after the Gainesville City Commission took a first vote to eliminate minimum parking requirements, along with other changes. The ordinance, if passed on second reading, would allow businesses to decide how many parking spaces it needs. However, the...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
WCJB
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus
A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
WCJB
Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
WCJB
Dixie County investigators will try new option to track down identity of Little Dixie Doe
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers are not giving up on one of North Central Florida’s oldest cold cases. Dixie county investigators are trying a new option in tracking down the identity of Little Dixie Doe. After an online fundraising campaign, supporters have raised $5,000 on the website, DNA...
WCJB
Bradford County Manager contract finalized, details not published
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After over two years without a permanent county manager, Bradford County Commissioners have their man, but contract details are only known straight from the manager’s own mouth. During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Scott Kornegay was approved as county manager. The contract details were not made...
