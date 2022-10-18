ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU at Stanford

Open: Stanford -3 Current line: Stanford -2.5 LAST GAME VS. STANFORD: ASU took down the Cardinal at home last season, 28-10, behind 255 yards on the ground and three forced turnovers. SUN DEVIL SOURCE STAFF PREDICTIONS. Chris Karpman: 31-30 Stanford. Cole Bradley: 21-17 ASU. Noah Furtado: 24-21 ASU. Ethan Ryter:...
STANFORD, CA
WCJB

Gator Insider: State of the program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of the college football season signals a bye for the Florida football team. With a record of 4-3, the Gators have excelled in some areas and come up woefully short in others. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the successes and failures of each unit in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Recruiting update with Corey Bender | Cormani McClain, Qua Russaw, OL

With the Gators on a bye week, now is the perfect time to get caught up on the world of recruiting. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (On3, Gators Online) to break down big time targets Cormani McClain, Qua Russaw and James Smith. Also, get Corey’s thoughts on offensive line recruiting and a look-ahead to the 2024 class.
saturdaydownsouth.com

'SEC Nation' destination for Week 9 announced by Laura Rutledge

“SEC Nation” is headed to Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida rivalry clash in Week 9. Laura Rutledge, the host of the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, made the announcement Friday while appearing live on “The Paul Finebaum Show” from Baton Rouge. Rutledge will be joined by Paul...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier evaluates Florida's defense heading into off week

Florida’s loss Saturday at home to LSU dropped the Gators to 4-3 on the season. Billy Napier’s team will be off this Saturday, as it has its bye week. One area in which Napier would like to see his team improve in practice this week and next is defensively.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida commits in action on Friday night

The high school football season stretches on this Friday night, with Florida commits in action again. The regular season continues for members of the Gators 2023 and 2024 recruiting class as they chase a state championship. Swamp247 gives a look at where commits will be in action tonight. 4-star DL...
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV moves to let developers set parking numbers

Developers might become responsible for setting their own number of parking spaces after the Gainesville City Commission took a first vote to eliminate minimum parking requirements, along with other changes. The ordinance, if passed on second reading, would allow businesses to decide how many parking spaces it needs. However, the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus

A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
BRANFORD, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County Manager contract finalized, details not published

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After over two years without a permanent county manager, Bradford County Commissioners have their man, but contract details are only known straight from the manager’s own mouth. During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Scott Kornegay was approved as county manager. The contract details were not made...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
