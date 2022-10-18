ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation builds a playground in Uvalde, Texas, to 'provide a sense of hope' four months after a mass shooting at a school which killed 22 children and teachers

 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation has joined forces with other charities to build a playground for children in Uvalde, four months on from an elementary school shooting which killed 22 people.

The DeLeon Park project was launched to 'provide a sense of hope' following the Robb School shooting carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, who claimed 21 victims in the May 2022 massacre before turning the gun on himself.

Now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who showed their solidarity with the community when Meghan laid flowers in the Texas town, have chosen to lend the Archewell Foundation to the cause of healing the community.

The DeLeon Park project has created a new playground in the Texas City of Uvalde, where a horrific mass shooting was carried out in May 2022 killing 22, including the shooter
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, made a quiet appearance at the memorial site for victims of the shooting in May to lay flowers and pay her respects

According to royal journalist and writer Omid Scobie, the purpose of the project was to 'foster a sense of togetherness and healing and honour lives lost'.

He posted photos of the park, which has just been opened, on Twitter, as children using the playground beamed for the camera.

He also quoted James Holt, director of the Archewell Foundation, who said: 'Our hope is that this special project can help the community heal, and be home to imagination, games and play for many years to come.'

Meghan and Harry's charity was one of three organisations which joined together to build the playground - also including The City of Uvalde and nonprofit Kaboom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured in Windsor in September) announced a $1million fund to help up to 1,000 women in the US who have inspired young people and overcome adversity 
The project will be inspired by Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, in which she invites famous women to discuss how they have been held back by stereotypes about their gender, race and background

After the mass shooting at Robb School shocked the nation and the world, the Duchess of Sussex made an incredibly low-key visit to Uvalde where she laid flowers at the memorial site for the 22 victims.

Wearing a baseball cap and dressed in a casual t shirt and jeans, in an apparent attempt not to draw attention to herself, she quietly laid a bouquet at the site before pausing for a moment of reflection in silence.

Earlier this month, royal fans got another glimpse at the work being carried out by the Archewell Foundation as it donated $1 million to help women in need across the US.

The charitable organisation teamed up with The VING Project to give grants of $1,000 to women throughout the US who have been nominated by teenagers aged between 14 and 18 for inspiring others.

The drive was inspired by Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, which invites a female guest on each week for a chat. During the discussion, they speak about how they have been stereotyped by their gender, race and background and how they have managed to overcome such stereotypes.

Speaking about the initiative, Meghan said: 'Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving.

'With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves.

'By donating $1million in grants to women in need, our hope is not only to provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also to empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.

'I'm very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.'

