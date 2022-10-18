Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday
IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
LA's first street psychiatrist talks about transforming homeless lives
There are many factors that can cause a person to become homeless. One of the most visible on the streets of LA is a lack of adequate mental health care. The LA County Department of Mental Health is seeking to address that shortfall in access with their first street psychiatrist, Dr. Shayan Rab.
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
Harris-Dawson, Bonin see possible impact of racism on legislative agenda
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council met virtually for the second straight day Wednesday as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal, while two members targeted by three of their colleagues in the leaked recording are wondering how previous city legislation might have been impacted by the attitudes of Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo as expressed on the tape.
Orange County's COVID-19 numbers trend down
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations declined since last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county, which provides updates on Thursdays, reported that hospitalizations went from 117 Oct. 13 to 116 on Wednesday, but the...
Brother of ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar to plead guilty to lying to FBI
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The older brother of José Huizar is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to lying to FBI agents about receiving envelopes of cash from the former Los Angeles city councilman — who is facing federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme at City Hall.
LA Councilman Kevin de Leon says he won't resign over racist recording, rebuffing calls from President Biden and others
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA Councilman Kevin de Leon says he won't resign over racist recording, rebuffing calls from President Biden and others. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2019
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2019 Thursday, dropping 6.9 cents to $5.925. The average price has dropped 15 consecutive days since rising to a record, decreasing 56.9 cents, including...
Regenerative agriculture with Apricot Lane Farms
Ventura County is known as the “Berry Basket” of the United States, but in Moorpark — there’s a spot producing so much more. Stars of the award-winning documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” John and Molly Chester, are the owners of Apricot Lane Farms, where they do things the old-fashioned way — working in harmony with nature. It’s called regenerative agriculture, and Sarah Pilla has their unique story.
Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
Live fire cooking with Colombian flavors at new Long Beach restaurant
LONG BEACH, Calif. ― A new Long Beach restaurant transports you to Colombia through traditional family recipes with a unique flair. Selva pulls flavors and spices from South America while showcasing live fire cooking. Selva is located at 4137 East Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 3rd weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly advised” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs
BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
