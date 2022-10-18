ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
Harris-Dawson, Bonin see possible impact of racism on legislative agenda

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council met virtually for the second straight day Wednesday as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal, while two members targeted by three of their colleagues in the leaked recording are wondering how previous city legislation might have been impacted by the attitudes of Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo as expressed on the tape.
Orange County's COVID-19 numbers trend down

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations declined since last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county, which provides updates on Thursdays, reported that hospitalizations went from 117 Oct. 13 to 116 on Wednesday, but the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Regenerative agriculture with Apricot Lane Farms

Ventura County is known as the “Berry Basket” of the United States, but in Moorpark — there’s a spot producing so much more. Stars of the award-winning documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” John and Molly Chester, are the owners of Apricot Lane Farms, where they do things the old-fashioned way — working in harmony with nature. It’s called regenerative agriculture, and Sarah Pilla has their unique story.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 3rd weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly advised” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
CORONA, CA
Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs

BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
BURBANK, CA

