Boris Johnson arrived in London on Saturday, after cutting short a Caribbean vacation to return to Britain for his party’s selection of the next prime minister. Johnson, who was forced to step down in scandal only months ago, has not said if he plans to seek the Tory leader position that would make him the next PM, replacing Liz Truss, who lasted a disastrous 44 days before resigning. His former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is expected to make a bid for the job and already has the support of 100 members of Parliament.Read it at BBC

26 MINUTES AGO