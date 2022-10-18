Read full article on original website
Related
Western Iowa Today
Guthrie Center School Board approves Contract with Denovo Construction Solutions
(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie Center School Board approved a contract with Denovo Construction Solutions. Guthrie Center Schools Superintendent Josh Rasmussen says the agreement provides the district with a look at the condition of its facilities. Rasmussen says Denovo Representatives will review the facilities and the district’s plan. Josh Rasmussen...
Hunterdon County breaks ground on $35 million career and technical school
Hunterdon County’s new 36,000-square-foot career and technical school building that will expand technological, trades and mechanical educational offerings took a major step toward reality this week, as county and school officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility’s construction. The project represents a unique partnership with the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District....
All State Music Auditions in Atlantic today
(Atlantic) All State Music Auditions are taking place at the Atlantic High School today. Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber said there will be around one thousand choir and instrumental members competing for the All State team. Barber thanks all of the volunteers who have signed up to help out with...
Comments / 0