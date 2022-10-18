Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
cleveland19.com
University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
Northeast Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
WFMJ.com
Airline selling $39 fare from Akron to Orlando
An airline is promoting is new flights from Northeast Ohio to Florida with special one-way fares as low as $39. Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport from Akron-Canton starting March 1. The special one-way fares, which range from $39 to $79, must be purchased by...
Smaller Wickliffe City Schools district doing big things thanks to its community
News 5 is checking in with school districts across Northeast Ohio to see how they're doing, and this week, we went to Wickliffe City Schools, a district of about 1,300 students and 200 staff.
cleveland19.com
Giant Eagle hiring more than 1K employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is holding a one-day hiring event to fill more than 1,700 open retail positions. The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interested candidates can go to any Giant Eagle in Northeast Ohio and interviews will...
cityofmentor.com
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
What caused local propane company to suddenly close
A Medina propane company that shuttered suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold, filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Its customers — some of whom pre-paid thousands of dollars for propane service that won't be fulfilled — may now see refunds through the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation process, according to the statement.
Gage is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
People in Old Brooklyn have wanted barbershop where shooting happened shut down
People in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood say they’ve wanted the barbershop, that was the scene of a shooting, shut down.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
It's Turkey Time. This Year, Go Local by Supporting a Small Farm
In place of that factory-farmed bird, your family will enjoy a happy, healthy heritage breed bird that was raised in accordance with nature
cleveland19.com
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
cleveland19.com
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night. It’s unclear...
Comments / 0