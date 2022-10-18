CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

