ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Northeast Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
PARMA, OH
WFMJ.com

Airline selling $39 fare from Akron to Orlando

An airline is promoting is new flights from Northeast Ohio to Florida with special one-way fares as low as $39. Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport from Akron-Canton starting March 1. The special one-way fares, which range from $39 to $79, must be purchased by...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Giant Eagle hiring more than 1K employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is holding a one-day hiring event to fill more than 1,700 open retail positions. The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interested candidates can go to any Giant Eagle in Northeast Ohio and interviews will...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence

Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
MENTOR, OH
WKBN

What caused local propane company to suddenly close

A Medina propane company that shuttered suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold, filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Its customers — some of whom pre-paid thousands of dollars for propane service that won't be fulfilled — may now see refunds through the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation process, according to the statement.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night. It’s unclear...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy