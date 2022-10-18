Read full article on original website
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
CBS 58
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers visits small businesses in La Crosse Thursday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers stopped in La Crosse Thursday to visit small businesses. Evers toured La Crosse’s historic downtown, making a stop at the Pearl Ice Cream Shop. While he was in La Crosse, Evers talked about the impact inflation is having on small...
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WEAU-TV 13
False active shooter threats reported at schools across Wisconsin
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says there was a fake call Thursday in western Wisconsin. He says it was called into the Cameron Village Hall reporting an active shooter at Cameron High School. The sheriff says the department did mobilize some resources, but then confirmed it was fake before anyone reached the school.
wpr.org
Violent crime is up. Here's how Wisconsin’s candidates for governor say they'll tackle it.
When the candidates for Wisconsin governor met in last week's debate, Republican Tim Michels promised that if he's elected, criminals would take notice. "I'm going to let them know, there's a new sheriff in town," Michels said. Michels and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree that more state funding needs to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Craig Vannieuwenhoven Stabbed Wife in Back, Killing Her | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #42
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Craig Vannieuwenhoven was one of them. His release was discretionary. 42th in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Hunter's son writes book about Wisconsin mass shooting
Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. "I don't think you'd want to go back to the residents and say, hey, the cost of steel and vehicles went up, could you just give us a little more tax money?"
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin to invest another $10 million to support food security
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced a $10 million investment in Wisconsin’s two largest hunger relief organizations Thursday, alongside the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The American Rescue plan act will fund $5 million each to Feeding Wisconsin and Hunger Task force, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
'Stop this madness': Iranian natives in Wisconsin react to recent events in their home country
MEQUON, Wis. — Months before the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Ali Soltani left his home country of Iran at 21 years old. He came to Wisconsin to continue his education and hasn’t been back. Soltani built a life in the states: a wife, kids and has a good...
Beef strips recalled in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence...
wxpr.org
“No longer functional”: Wisconsin’s Green Fire calls for changes to the state’s environmental rule-making process
Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark says it wasn’t always this way. Between the 1960s and 2010, the group says Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. “Those kind of victories, that brought together conservation and science and the role of the...
CBS 58
Tim Michels signals support for dismantling MPS, won't arrest doctors who perform abortions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Republican candidate running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers signaled support for dismantling Milwaukee Public Schools as a potential part of his education plan. During an appearance at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee, Tim Michels called MPS "broken," referencing lagging test scores and floated support for...
