Wisconsin State

milwaukeeindependent.com

Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail

Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
CBS 58

How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers visits small businesses in La Crosse Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers stopped in La Crosse Thursday to visit small businesses. Evers toured La Crosse’s historic downtown, making a stop at the Pearl Ice Cream Shop. While he was in La Crosse, Evers talked about the impact inflation is having on small...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend

MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WEAU-TV 13

False active shooter threats reported at schools across Wisconsin

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says there was a fake call Thursday in western Wisconsin. He says it was called into the Cameron Village Hall reporting an active shooter at Cameron High School. The sheriff says the department did mobilize some resources, but then confirmed it was fake before anyone reached the school.
WBAY Green Bay

Hunter's son writes book about Wisconsin mass shooting

Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. "I don't think you'd want to go back to the residents and say, hey, the cost of steel and vehicles went up, could you just give us a little more tax money?"
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin to invest another $10 million to support food security

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced a $10 million investment in Wisconsin’s two largest hunger relief organizations Thursday, alongside the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The American Rescue plan act will fund $5 million each to Feeding Wisconsin and Hunger Task force, according to...
WausauPilot

Beef strips recalled in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence...
