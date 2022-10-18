ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Beamer on Rattler: 'He just continues to get better'

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is now six games through his time as a Gamecock and is coming off of a strong second half performance against Kentucky. In the second half against the Wildcats, Rattler completed 8-of-10 passes which included connecting on his last seven throws. At ‘Carolina Calls’ on...
COLUMBIA, SC
