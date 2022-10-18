Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NBA
Report: Grizzlies guard Danny Green joins ESPN in part-time analyst role
Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a TV deal with ESPN to serve as a part-time analyst for the network this season, all while continuing to play for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, too. Per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Green will make 15 appearances on ESPN to...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'
Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: 25 names to watch in 2022-23 season
Expect bouts with déjà vu this season watching one of the latest refinements to the game of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The famous silhouette emblazoned on the floor at American Airlines Center provides at least some of the inspiration for Doncic’s one-legged midrange fadeaway that Dirk Nowitzki first made famous during a 21-year Hall of Fame run in Dallas. Consider it just the latest in an already absurdly deep bag that continues to propel the 23-year-old to the forefront of the Kia MVP conversation.
NBA
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs
PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
NBA
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Lakers Show Progress in Loss to Clippers
It was Los Angeles vs. LA as the Lakers battled the Clippers at their home opener and were handed a 95-91 loss. The shots still weren’t falling for the Lakers tonight, but Lonnie Walker IV provided consistent scoring for his squad. Lonnie led the team offensively with 26 points. Defensively, Walker IV was problematic for LAC. He finished +7 on the night.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Offer New Food And Beverage Menu At Fiserv Forum For 2022-23 Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are offering fans a new menu of food and beverage options at Fiserv Forum for the 2022-23 season. As part of the Bucks’ new marketing partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, new bars have been built at Fiserv Forum including the ULTRA Club on the Upper Concourse.
NBA
Zach LaVine to miss Season-Opener in Miami.
And then there were... almost two. Which would be Bulls starters one year after that wonderful 2021-22 resurgence. That’s because the Bulls Wednesday on the eve of the opening game in Miami revealed Zach LaVine would not play at least Wednesday for knee management issues after his offseason knee surgery.
NBA
Jordan Clarkson Delivers Pregame Message Honoring WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Before Utah tipped off with Denver on Wednesday in the season opener, Jordan Clarkson stood at center court to deliver a message to Jazz Nation. Before talking about the upcoming season and thanking fans for their support, Clarkson had a different message. He spoke about WNBA star Brittney Griner, asking...
NBA
"Between Those Lines, It's War" | It's A Night Of Reunion When Utah Travels To Minnesota
When the Jazz and Timberwolves tipoff on Friday night, it’ll be a night of reunions. Utah travels to Minnesota for the first time since the massive offseason trade that featured six players, five of whom are still with their teams. For Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, Friday’s game will...
NBA
Orlando Magic Set for Season Opener Against Detroit Pistons
DETROIT – Two phrases have dominated the Orlando Magic’s training camp and preseason. The Magic will get their first opportunity to show they can accomplish both of those missions during their 2022-23 campaign when they open their regular season in Detroit against the Pistons on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Update
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2022 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams underwent successful surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture sustained during the Thunder’s season opener at Minnesota on Oct. 19, the team announced today. The surgery was performed by Dr. Annie Moreau at the McGee...
NBA
Postgame Report: Ja Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies past the Knicks in season opener
Ja Morant scored 34 points and Santi Aldama added 18 as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime at FedExForum Wednesday night. The game was tied at 112-112 with under a minute to play in overtime when Morant found an open Tyus Jones on the wing, where he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. Evan Fournier had a look to tie the game from the corner as time expired, but the shot rimmed out, giving the Grizzlies a win in the season opener for the second-straight season.
NBA
Reports: Pacers' Myles Turner (ankle) to miss 1 week
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will have to wait even longer to make his season debut after missing the team’s season opener on Wednesday. Per multiple reports, Turner will be out at least one week after suffering an ankle injury when he landed on a ball boy under the rim while warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play the Washington Wizards. Indiana lost the game 114-107 and third-year center Jalen Smith got the start instead.
