New Orleans, LA

NBA

NBA official Tony Brown passes away

NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
NEW YORK STATE
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Kia MVP Ladder: 25 names to watch in 2022-23 season

Expect bouts with déjà vu this season watching one of the latest refinements to the game of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The famous silhouette emblazoned on the floor at American Airlines Center provides at least some of the inspiration for Doncic’s one-legged midrange fadeaway that Dirk Nowitzki first made famous during a 21-year Hall of Fame run in Dallas. Consider it just the latest in an already absurdly deep bag that continues to propel the 23-year-old to the forefront of the Kia MVP conversation.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs

PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways

The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Lakers Show Progress in Loss to Clippers

It was Los Angeles vs. LA as the Lakers battled the Clippers at their home opener and were handed a 95-91 loss. The shots still weren’t falling for the Lakers tonight, but Lonnie Walker IV provided consistent scoring for his squad. Lonnie led the team offensively with 26 points. Defensively, Walker IV was problematic for LAC. He finished +7 on the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Zach LaVine to miss Season-Opener in Miami.

And then there were... almost two. Which would be Bulls starters one year after that wonderful 2021-22 resurgence. That’s because the Bulls Wednesday on the eve of the opening game in Miami revealed Zach LaVine would not play at least Wednesday for knee management issues after his offseason knee surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Orlando Magic Set for Season Opener Against Detroit Pistons

DETROIT – Two phrases have dominated the Orlando Magic’s training camp and preseason. The Magic will get their first opportunity to show they can accomplish both of those missions during their 2022-23 campaign when they open their regular season in Detroit against the Pistons on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2022 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams underwent successful surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture sustained during the Thunder’s season opener at Minnesota on Oct. 19, the team announced today. The surgery was performed by Dr. Annie Moreau at the McGee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Postgame Report: Ja Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies past the Knicks in season opener

Ja Morant scored 34 points and Santi Aldama added 18 as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime at FedExForum Wednesday night. The game was tied at 112-112 with under a minute to play in overtime when Morant found an open Tyus Jones on the wing, where he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. Evan Fournier had a look to tie the game from the corner as time expired, but the shot rimmed out, giving the Grizzlies a win in the season opener for the second-straight season.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Reports: Pacers' Myles Turner (ankle) to miss 1 week

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will have to wait even longer to make his season debut after missing the team’s season opener on Wednesday. Per multiple reports, Turner will be out at least one week after suffering an ankle injury when he landed on a ball boy under the rim while warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play the Washington Wizards. Indiana lost the game 114-107 and third-year center Jalen Smith got the start instead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

