What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is Decreasing
El Paso Mayor announced the migrant center closed as the number of migrants has decreased over a new policy. Mayor Oscar Leeser was under a lot of pressure recently over his comment that he was not pressured by the White House to not declare a state of emergency.
KVIA
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
1-Year-Old Child Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8700 block of Cathedral Circle near Ysleta High School at around 10:10 a.m.
Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
CBP officers arrest man crossing from Mexico who was wanted for murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado. On Friday, Oct.14, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via […]
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season
EL PASO, Texas -- With Influenza season in full force, doctors are preparing for a possible severe flu season. Local El Paso doctors are warning of the flu, COVID and RSV. Unlike the past two years, the three viruses are in full force this year. Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech The post El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
L.C.P.D: Property addresses need to be visible from street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police and Fire departments encourage property owners within city limits to correctly display their numerical address near the front entrance of their home or business and along the curb, near the driveway, so it can clearly be seen from the street. Officials say clearly visible addresses are […]
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
Juarez hopes livestock fair, concerts will bring back tourists
A livestock and agricultural fair is returning to Juarez after a 24-year hiatus, and border officials hope it becomes the next, great regional tourism attraction.
KVIA
El Paso Humane Society employee spends 24 hours in a dog kennel
EL PASO, Texas - Today is El Paso giving day where the community comes together and represent El Paso. The Humane Society in El Paso has Animal Care Supervisor Kim Lambert going “Behind the Kennel Door” to experience what animals experience every day until they find their fur-ever homes. Kim was locked in last night at 7 PM in one of their kennels for 24 hours or until they hit their goal of $10,000 dollar goal for this year's El Paso giving day. Kim says, "I want to have an empathetic experience of what these animals feel when locked up so that I can share that experience with others."
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
