Ocean City, NJ

ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City, Mainland girls soccer to battle for division title

LINWOOD — The final game of the regular season will decide the winner of the Cape-Atlantic League American Division, with both host Mainland Regional High School and cross-bay rival Ocean City High School entering the contest 9-0-1 in division play. Head coach Chris Meade has the Mustangs at 9-3-1...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend

Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting

The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
GLASSBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

The Wag's Halloween Spectacular Comes to Vineland and Lakewood

Are you looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Bring your family and friends to The Wag's Halloween Spectacular! The shows, which takes place October 28th in Vineland and October 29th in Lakewood, will include Halloween-themed songs that you know and love, plus dance numbers, costume changes, and comedy sketches, along with some fun surprises - including a few original songs. Come dressed in costume; enter the costume contest, and win a prize!
VINELAND, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Linwood man is among Sykes Award recipients

NORTHFIELD — A Linwood man is among seven Atlantic County residents who will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community during the 33rd annual Donald J. Sykes Awards ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Atlantic City Country Club. Ridgway was born in 1968 with a...
LINWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently

I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
MEDFORD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground

M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

