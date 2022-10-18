Read full article on original website
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City, Mainland girls soccer to battle for division title
LINWOOD — The final game of the regular season will decide the winner of the Cape-Atlantic League American Division, with both host Mainland Regional High School and cross-bay rival Ocean City High School entering the contest 9-0-1 in division play. Head coach Chris Meade has the Mustangs at 9-3-1...
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
downbeach.com
Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend
Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
thesunpapers.com
Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting
The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
The Wag's Halloween Spectacular Comes to Vineland and Lakewood
Are you looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Bring your family and friends to The Wag's Halloween Spectacular! The shows, which takes place October 28th in Vineland and October 29th in Lakewood, will include Halloween-themed songs that you know and love, plus dance numbers, costume changes, and comedy sketches, along with some fun surprises - including a few original songs. Come dressed in costume; enter the costume contest, and win a prize!
ocnjsentinel.com
Linwood man is among Sykes Award recipients
NORTHFIELD — A Linwood man is among seven Atlantic County residents who will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community during the 33rd annual Donald J. Sykes Awards ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Atlantic City Country Club. Ridgway was born in 1968 with a...
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
tmpresale.com
All Stars Of Hip Hop 2023 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Jan 15th, 2023 – presale password
The All Stars Of Hip Hop 2023 presale passcode fans have been asking for is available now! When the All Stars Of Hip Hop 2023 presale starts, anyone with the password has a fantastic opportunity to acquire presale tickets in advance of anyone else. Go ahead and treat yourself, your...
Enter to Win Tickets to See Journey at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City
Journey is bringing their Freedom Tour to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 17th with a very special guest, Toto!. We want you to sing along to "Separate Ways" and "Africa!" How can I enter to win tickets?. It's simple!. Make sure you have the Lite...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield, NJ, Intersection Tuesday
Road work: you're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
Foodies Will Adore Haddonfield, NJ’s New and Inventive Brunch Spot
The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it. It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street....
southjerseyobserver.com
Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground
M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
