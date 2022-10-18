(CBS DETROIT)- The historical marker for all to see symbolizes the importance of the building United Sound Systems Recording Studios. But the hum of construction just steps away is a symbol of its eminent relocation.With a history going back to 1939 United Sound System was one of Detroit's first independent recording studios. Greats like Dizzie Gillespie, Jackie Wilson, and many more recorded there. Now, it's owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Terry Stepanski, senior project manager of their I-94 Project explained that the studio is right in the path of the project's construction. And that work must happen."Motorists are...

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO