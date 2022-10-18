Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
michiganradio.org
Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals
Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities
The decline in drug raids began well before voters passed Proposition 1 in 2018
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
outliermedia.org
Detroit is paying big money for slow internet
An investigation published today by nonprofit investigative newsroom The Markup proves what many Detroiters have complained about for years: internet companies serving the city offer poor service for comparably high prices. Reporters Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin gathered and analyzed nearly 1 million internet offers from AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon and...
corpmagazine.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest
She’s an election denier who urged Jan. 6 rioters to “storm the gates,” rallied with the Proud Boys and livestreamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the home of the Michigan Secretary of State. And now that Genevieve Peters has been hired by GOP Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini to help recruit and train poll […] The post Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
Heads up Metro Detroit drivers! Multiple freeway closures this weekend, including new I-696 project
Drivers in Metro Detroit will be dealing with numerous freeway closures across the area this weekend, including the start of the first phase of a long-term project on I-696.
The fight to save United Sound Systems Recording Studios continues
(CBS DETROIT)- The historical marker for all to see symbolizes the importance of the building United Sound Systems Recording Studios. But the hum of construction just steps away is a symbol of its eminent relocation.With a history going back to 1939 United Sound System was one of Detroit's first independent recording studios. Greats like Dizzie Gillespie, Jackie Wilson, and many more recorded there. Now, it's owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Terry Stepanski, senior project manager of their I-94 Project explained that the studio is right in the path of the project's construction. And that work must happen."Motorists are...
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S.
fox2detroit.com
Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs. During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor...
fox2detroit.com
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
Comments / 0