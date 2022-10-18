ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganradio.org

Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals

Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com

Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
michiganradio.org

Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
outliermedia.org

Detroit is paying big money for slow internet

An investigation published today by nonprofit investigative newsroom The Markup proves what many Detroiters have complained about for years: internet companies serving the city offer poor service for comparably high prices. Reporters Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin gathered and analyzed nearly 1 million internet offers from AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon and...
corpmagazine.com

Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season

DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
Michigan Advance

Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest

She’s an election denier who urged Jan. 6 rioters to “storm the gates,” rallied with the Proud Boys and livestreamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the home of the Michigan Secretary of State. And now that Genevieve Peters has been hired by GOP Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini to help recruit and train poll […] The post Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting

The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
CBS Detroit

The fight to save United Sound Systems Recording Studios continues

(CBS DETROIT)- The historical marker for all to see symbolizes the importance of the building United Sound Systems Recording Studios. But the hum of construction just steps away is a symbol of its eminent relocation.With a history going back to 1939 United Sound System was one of Detroit's first independent recording studios. Greats like Dizzie Gillespie, Jackie Wilson, and many more recorded there.  Now, it's owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Terry Stepanski, senior project manager of their  I-94 Project explained that the studio is right in the path of the project's construction. And that work must happen."Motorists are...
fox2detroit.com

Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs. During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor...
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
