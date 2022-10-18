ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – One of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East. Tesla has posted listings for several full-time jobs on Indeed.com for workers in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. That includes lead material handlers, area supervisors, inventory control specialists and more positions.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

New Balance St. Louis is more than just a shoe store

ST. LOUIS — New Balance St. Louis is nationally recognized and locally owned by the Brown Family. The stores offers free 3D foot scans with cutting edge technology and unmatched customer service, all to assist in finding the perfect shoe for you. New Balance St. Louis has 3 area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy