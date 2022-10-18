Read full article on original website
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Burley Straw Maze
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between Burley and Albion is a Fall treat that has become something of a landmark. The Burley Straw Maze may be ever-changing, but one thing is constant it’s one of the biggest in Idaho. “This one for this year was 1,006 one-ton bails...
kmvt
Idaho Watersports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One good thing about colder temperatures moving into the region, it’s a good reminder that it’s time to update that winter sporting equipment laying around the house. And if you’re in the Mini-Cassia area this weekend, then you’re in luck. Idaho...
kmvt
Behind the Business: H3O Wellness
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 50% of the population on anti-depressants don’t see an improvement in symptoms while on their meds, according to registered nurses. “Our services target people who have not had success with oral antidepressants. All walks of life…with the Pandemic, there’s been a 13% increase in mental health diagnoses across the nation…unfortunately Idaho is not excluded from that,” said Dr. Nicole Bartlett.
kmvt
Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Canyon Springs Golf Course Wednesday afternoon, two Twin Falls Bruins took home individual titles at the Great Basin Conference meet. On the girls side, Twin Falls’ Saylor Erickson led the way with a time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds. The Bruin...
kmvt
Purple Thursday: a day of action to highlight domestic violence awareness
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and today is known as Purple Thursday, a day of action for those wanting to bring awareness to the issue. KMVT spoke with Stacey Aaron Domanico, author of Where Do You Spend Your Heartbeats, a book about surviving...
kmvt
BLM crews control Red Bridge Fire south of Shoshone
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials responded to a fire just south of Shoshone on Friday. The Red Bridge Fire is estimated at 300 acres about 10 miles south of the Lincoln County line. Firefighters are currently on scene, and according to officials, the forward movement has slowed. Crews...
kmvt
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One teacher at Twin Falls High School is bringing learning to life for their unit on World War I. As the students in history are learning about trench warfare, the two teachers decided to transform their classroom into the trenches. The set-up took the...
kmvt
Murtaugh sweeps Carey to earn spot in Snake River Conference championship match
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh volleyball team made quick work of Carey in a 1A Snake River Conference semifinal Tuesday. Oakley and Murtaugh will play for the Snake River Conference title Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho. CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES. (8) Lighthouse Christian 3,...
kmvt
Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Straw Maze is closed after a fire broke out Friday evening. The fire drew the Albion, Burley, Declo and Heyburn Fire Departments to the scene, or approximately 25 firefighters in total. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and everyone made it out of...
kmvt
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is a press release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County. A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling...
kmvt
Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team only lost one set in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) play all season. Wednesday night, the undefeated Bulldogs completed their in-conference run with a sweep over Buhl in the SCIC championship match. Kimberly 3, Buhl 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-18) Kimberly...
kmvt
National Teen Driver Safety week highlights the importance of paying attention while driving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, as motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees some serious crashes involving minors and some of the reasons are speeding, impaired driving, or distracted driving.
kmvt
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release, as the Lead Investigating Agency, in reference to the officer involved shooting in Twin Falls County. On August 26, 2O22 Twin Falls County Deputies were dispatched to an aggravated assault that occurred...
