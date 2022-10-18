ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Burley Straw Maze

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between Burley and Albion is a Fall treat that has become something of a landmark. The Burley Straw Maze may be ever-changing, but one thing is constant it’s one of the biggest in Idaho. “This one for this year was 1,006 one-ton bails...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho Watersports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One good thing about colder temperatures moving into the region, it’s a good reminder that it’s time to update that winter sporting equipment laying around the house. And if you’re in the Mini-Cassia area this weekend, then you’re in luck. Idaho...
BURLEY, ID
Behind the Business: H3O Wellness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 50% of the population on anti-depressants don’t see an improvement in symptoms while on their meds, according to registered nurses. “Our services target people who have not had success with oral antidepressants. All walks of life…with the Pandemic, there’s been a 13% increase in mental health diagnoses across the nation…unfortunately Idaho is not excluded from that,” said Dr. Nicole Bartlett.
TWIN FALLS, ID
BLM crews control Red Bridge Fire south of Shoshone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials responded to a fire just south of Shoshone on Friday. The Red Bridge Fire is estimated at 300 acres about 10 miles south of the Lincoln County line. Firefighters are currently on scene, and according to officials, the forward movement has slowed. Crews...
SHOSHONE, ID
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One teacher at Twin Falls High School is bringing learning to life for their unit on World War I. As the students in history are learning about trench warfare, the two teachers decided to transform their classroom into the trenches. The set-up took the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Straw Maze is closed after a fire broke out Friday evening. The fire drew the Albion, Burley, Declo and Heyburn Fire Departments to the scene, or approximately 25 firefighters in total. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and everyone made it out of...
BURLEY, ID
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is a press release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County. A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling...
JEROME COUNTY, ID

