ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN.com

A warm and windy weekend ahead

It is not as cold this morning as our warming trend continues today. We are in the latter half of October though so it is still chilly enough for a jacket but at least it does not feel like winter to start the day. Expect a significant temperature swing compared...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning hot into the weekend, watching rain chances

Temperatures are on a warmer path for a few days. The pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction from the way we started the week. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday. As the front approaches from the northwest, I would not be shocked if a city or two hits the lower 90s due to compressional warming ahead of the boundary.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

DOJ files lawsuit against Wichita vape shop, cites illegal sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against six companies to stop the alleged illegal manufacture and sale of unauthorized vaping products. One of those companies is Lucky’s Vape Shop in Wichita. The DOJ cites in the lawsuit that the...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy