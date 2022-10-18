Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against D’Usse Partner Bacardi to Gauge Insight Into Where Money Was Spent
Hov needs some answers!According to TMZ, hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is having trust issues with his partner in cognac, Bacardi. In court documents that were obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Jay-Z’s liquor company, SC Liquor, has filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, which is partners in the cognac D’Usse. The company is trying to acquire information on how much money the cognac line has been making.
5 Ways To Show Up For National Women’s Small Business Month
As October rounds out, Black women are still the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in America. But even with their glowing rise in the business world, the job is no easy slay. These inspiring women are pursuing multiple professions and launching business ventures simultaneously as a means to achieve economic success...
Black Firm Lendistry To Administer $200 Million In Pandemic Recovery Grants To Small And Micro-Businesses In New York
Lendistry, the only nationwide fintech CDFI and the only African-American-lead small business lending company, is helping small and micro-businesses in New York. The CDFI’s NY State Seed Funding Grant Program is administering $5,000-$25,000 grants to viable small and micro businesses, for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, and independent arts contractors that were established on September 1, 2018 or later.
Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock a Bear Market Buy?
The beaten-down e-commerce stock isn't as cheap as it looks.
The Future Is Now With Revolt’s Detavio Samuels and Combs Enterprises Deon Graham
The Revolt Summit landed in the heart of Atlanta last month. As hundreds of up-and-coming artists, industry executives, and admirers of the culture gathered to gain and/or give knowledge, the heat wasn’t only outdoors. The conference provided opportunities for everyone to network with like-minded people as mostly Black entrepreneurs and artists were there to expand their businesses, start their own, or find a way to be further connected.
Erykah Badu’s New Couture Footwear Line Is Actually ‘Sea Anemone Leg Warmers’
Celebrities have been known to push fashion trends beyond everyday basics, especially innovators like Erykah Badu, who never misses a chance to serve the public a dose of extravagance. The hip-hop and R&B singer is stepping into a new venture outside of music and expanding her talents to the fashion...
