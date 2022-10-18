Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report
A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
Nearly 600 Charged On NY Fake ID Crackdown! Were Your Kids One?
Every once and a while when reminiscing with friends I will hear some of them talk about the different fake ID's they had when they were younger. They used them to get into bars, buy alcohol before reaching legal age, etc. We usually get a big laugh from the stories but it's not always funny.
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
High Hopes For New York State Cannabis Expo & Career Fair This Year
New Yorkers have high expectations surrounding this one-of-a-kind conference and career fair coming to Upstate New York. Come take part this year in the 2022 New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair. It's two days where all the greatest minds of the cannabis industry in-and-out of the state come together to share ideas, products, and important information.
Former Governor Cuomo Launches Podcast
Former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is unapologetically climbing back onto the public stage. Fourteen months after sexual harassment allegations forced him to resign from office, the Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee, sparking speculation the two-term governor has his sights set on returning to his familiar life in political office.
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
New York Increases Restitution for Victims of Crime
Victims of crime in New York State will be able to get more money to replace property necessary to their health, safety or welfare that was stolen, damaged or destroyed during the incident. The state has raised the cap for reimbursement from $500 to up to $2,500. Supporters of the...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now
A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York Attorney General Files to Delay Stay on State Gun Rule
As expected, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a legal motion to try to preserve the state’s complete set of regulations regarding the carrying of concealed weapons. The Democrat filed a motion to preserve the Concealed Carry Improvement act after a federal judge last week sided...
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Latest on Shooting Outside Home of Lee Zeldin, Candidate for NY Governor
--Original Story -- Two people were shot outside the home of New York Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday. "I could not be more outraged than I am right now...", Zeldin said following the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Congressman said he was returning from the Bronx Columbus Day Parade festivities when his twin daughters called to tell him what had happened.
New York Appeals as Portions of New Gun Regulations are Struck Down
New York Attorney General Letitia James is appealing a federal judge ruling October 6 that struck down key elements of the state’s revised gun laws slapped together earlier this year when the Supreme Court threw out many of the state’s licensing regulations. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled...
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0