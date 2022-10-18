Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas Politics Project poll shows prominent Republicans with double-digit leads ahead of early voting
TEXAS — According to the results of a Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin poll released on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have some breathing room just ahead of the early voting period. The poll shows...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits
AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul and Zeldin running for what can appear like two states
Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin has campaigned on farms and on subways. The diverse backgrounds aren't uncommon for any candidate running for governor, but underscore just how diverse — and complicated — New York can be. "Sometimes some of what we’re talking about here is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good-government group questions emergency powers for New York governor
A government watchdog organization in New York is questioning the power of the governor to use broad executive authority under declared emergencies and in a new report warned against the potential for abuse. Reinvent Albany's report pointed to the 10 separate states of emergency now in effect that can allow...
spectrumlocalnews.com
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine
Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Home heating aid in New York could be more accessible under proposed law
As energy rates are expected to spike this winter season, state lawmakers are considering ways of providing some relief to New Yorkers. And that includes making it easier to access the relief itself. Democratic state Sen. John Mannion this month proposed a bill that is meant to reduce friction in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child care funding to expand programs at public college campuses in New York
New York is set to spend more than $15 million to expand child care programs at campuses of the State University of New York and City University of New York in order to provide more options to faculty, staff and students. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced this week that SUNY...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Most foliage has now left the mountains
Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...
Comments / 0