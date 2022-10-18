Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.

SWANVILLE, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO