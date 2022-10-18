Administration says Corrections deaths not ‘unusual,’ ACLU says it’s deflecting responsibility

Read full article on original website
Alaska regulators will hear complaint against national Republican group on Friday
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will meet on Friday to determine whether the national Republican Governors Association violated state campaign law in its support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican. On Thursday afternoon, commissioners voted 3-2 to act before Election Day on a complaint filed by two nonprofits against the...
Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution
This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to fire specialists intended to help students recover reading skills lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural Alaska, districts are trying to balance their books while dealing with high transportation and heating costs.
At debate Dunleavy says Alaska is better off now, while opponents paint dire picture
For only the second time time this election season, all four candidates running to be the governor of Alaska participated in a debate Wednesday night. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy bore many attacks from two of his three challengers. In his closing remarks, Dunleavy argued that Alaska is better off today than it was four years ago.
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
Alaska absentee ballots should have two stamps, but one is OK, officials say
This year’s Alaska general election absentee ballot is a hefty document, weighing in between 1.1 and 1.2 ounces. If it were an ordinary letter, that’s weighty enough to need two stamps. But if voters forget, officials at the Alaska Division of Elections and the U.S. Postal Service say this year’s absentee ballots will still be carried — and counted — with just one stamp.
In a first for AFN, opening ceremonies recognize Indigenous women who have served in the military
For more than a decade, Alaska Native veteran Benno Cleveland has led a color guard procession at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. “Today you see the veterans in front of you and if you notice when we marched in, we had our women veterans up front,” he told a full convention hall at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center during Thursday’s opening ceremonies.
Alaska Native tribes can now apply for state-tribal compact school pilot program
Alaska Native tribes have until Dec. 30 to apply for one of five spots in a pilot program meant to encourage more tribal control of local schools. It’s part of a new law, Senate Bill 34, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed in July. The bill kicks off a multi-year process of creating state-tribal compact schools. Compact agreements would allow tribes to develop their own K-12 curriculum, independent of an existing school district.
As AFN convention kicks off in Anchorage, Native climate and subsistence advocates rally in the rain
As Indigenous people from around the state gathered at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center for the first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention on Thursday, more than 100 people rallied in the rain several blocks over. The group of Alaska Native advocates pushed for environmental and climate action....
‘Lift your spirit’: Alaska Native dancers dazzle at first Quyana performance at AFN in 3 years
Quyana is the Yup’ik word for “thank you,” but it takes on a whole new meaning during the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. During the convention’s Quyana Alaska performances, hundreds of people gather to watch Native dance groups from across the state perform the songs of their communities.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Weather and terrain slows the investigation into an air taxi pilot’s...
Cook Inlet oil and gas sale gets final environmental review
The agency that oversees offshore leasing in federal waters has set a date and published an environmental assessment for the next oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet. And this time, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has to hold the sale, no matter what — though industry interest in the 958,000-plus acres up for bid is anything but guaranteed.
Alaska’s minimum wage will increase to $10.85 next year
Alaska’s minimum wage will increase by 51 cents next year, from $10.34 to $10.85. The minimum wage is adjusted annually, based on how much the consumer price index for urban consumers in Anchorage increased the previous year. It increased 4.9% in 2021, which means a 4.9% increase in the minimum wage.
