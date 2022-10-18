ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brock Bowers, Malaki Starks headline midseason Georgia honorees

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2pyq_0idwUzSb00
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 17: Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone during a football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 17, 2022, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s week eight of the 2022 College Football season and for a lot of times, like Georgia, the regular season is over halfway finished. For the College Football season as a whole, however, we’re right at the midpoint.

Georgia is one of several teams with its sights set on season of at least 14 games. It is with that in mind that a number of publications are putting out their mid-year All-American teams.

CBSSports has a pair of Bulldogs on their list. Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers and fifth-year senior safety Chris Smith earned the honor.

Just like last season, Bower’s leads Georgia in receiving yards and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. He has 26 catches for 393 yards and two scores on the year. Bowers also has three rushing attempts for 82 yards and two scores.

Smith, now in his second full season as a starter, is fourth on the team in tackles with 21 total. He also has three tackles for loss, which also ranks him fourth on the team. He’s tied for the team lead in interceptions.

More accolades for a UGA freshman

Bowers was the Bulldogs’ standout newcomer last year but you’ll have to look to the other side of the ball to find the top Georgia freshman in 2022. That would be safety Malaki Starks, who has been named as the midseason top defensive freshman by YahooSports.

Starks, a former five-star prospect, ranks second on the team in tackles with 25 total and 17 solo stops. He’s tied with Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two while also racking up four pass breakups. Starks has started the past six games for Georgia at free safety.

Other midseason honors for Georgia players

Pro Football Focus has also released its midseason All-American teams and no Georgia players made the first or second teams. Bowers was mentioned by PFF but as the third-team tight end. Fellow Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was named honorable mention by PFF. Washington is UGA’s third-leading receiver with 16 catches for 285 yards.

No Bulldogs were named to the midseason first-team All-American list by The Athletic but three were mentioned on the second team. Once again, Bowers is on the list. Smith also made the cut on the second-team defense.

Sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is the third Georgia player mentioned by The Athletic. He is arguably UGA’s most valuable defender in 2022 thus far. He leads the team in tackles with 33 total and 27 solo. He also ranks second on the team tackles for loss with four and sacks with two. He also has a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries to his credit.

Georgia is off this weekend and it will return to action on October 29 with the annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

