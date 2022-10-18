Democrats do not have the Latino vote!! Latinos are just as worried about the inflation and high prices, as every normal person is!! Stop believing the liberal media people!!
I think I speak for many that Jilly's "Hispanics are like tacos", comments are unforgivably offensive, Biden's failed "legal" immigration policies, hurt legal immigrants... and, his "questionable" adherence to his professed Catholic values, hurt the Dems irreparably w Latinos. I guess he'll have to take communion with Nancy and Paul Pelosi.
Latinos don't like the fact the Democrats changed there name to Latinx that alone has screwed them
Related
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Two-thirds of California voters say Trump should be prosecuted if there’s enough evidence, poll shows
11 Republicans who bucked Trump on impeachment are retiring or lost primary bids
Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress
WATCH: Bill Clinton admits ‘there is a limit’ to how many immigrants the US can take
Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
MSNBC guest: If people of color don’t vote Dem, they ‘may not have opportunity’ to vote freely again
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 29