Read full article on original website
Related
Video of AOC Dancing as Protesters Yell She's 'Got to Go' Viewed 1.6M Times
The video shows protesters chanting "AOC has got to go" while the congresswoman sits on stage and briefly dances.
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
Pentecostal Leaders Disavow Christian Nationalism in Stark Statement
A new statement by Pentecostal leaders condemns rising Christian nationalism in their ranks and connections to 'NAR' theology
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Woman Forcing Colleague To Move Seats in 'Empty' Staffroom Dragged
Newsweek spoke to a bullying expert, who said: "Try your best to block out the negative noise."
Neighbor's 'Bold' Letter Leaves Internet Divided: 'This is Not a Junkyard'
"Our neighborhood does not need to look like a trailer park," the letter read.
Angry Neighbor's 'Infuriating' Note to New Tenants: 'Have Some Respect'
"Not even signed," a Reddit user pointed out. "I also like the presumption that the author speaks for all the neighbors."
Parents Stir Debate After Spending Daughter's College Tuition
You laid out what would happen, and it happened," one commenter said about the financial decision that was made.
Couple Living Rent-Free Slammed for Balking at Babysitting: 'The Audacity'
Internet commenters were beside themselves after one woman revealed why she denied her brother's pleas to babysit her 3-year-old niece, despite living in his house for free. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/throwaway_aita_5212 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she and her boyfriend are living with her brother until they can afford a place of their own but recounted how a recent request for childcare caused the couple's house of cards to collapse.
Anti-Defamation League 'Concerned' Kanye West Could Lure Users to Parler
"Ye's popularity among far-right communities poses a concern if he draws more users to the largely unmoderated platform," Jonathan Greenblatt told Newsweek.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0