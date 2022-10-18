ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Couple Living Rent-Free Slammed for Balking at Babysitting: 'The Audacity'

Internet commenters were beside themselves after one woman revealed why she denied her brother's pleas to babysit her 3-year-old niece, despite living in his house for free. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/throwaway_aita_5212 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she and her boyfriend are living with her brother until they can afford a place of their own but recounted how a recent request for childcare caused the couple's house of cards to collapse.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy